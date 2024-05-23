DIVESREability Magazine Names PRIDE Industries as a 2024 Top Disability-Friendly Company

Roseville, Calif., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries, the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, has been recognized as a 2024 Top Disability-Friendly Company by DIVERSEability Magazine. This is the fourth consecutive year that the company has received this important recognition.

“Congratulations to PRIDE Industries,” said Mona Lisa Faris, President and Publisher at DIVERSEability Magazine. “We strive to encourage other companies to follow their lead and ultimately create a more diverse workforce.”

DIVERSEability Magazine’s annual evaluations seek to encourage active outreach and diversity policies among corporations and government agencies. These assessments are further designed to assist corporate and government leaders in evaluating their organizations’ programs and policies. Companies and agencies that receive recognition as disability-friendly organizations serve as role models for other entities that are striving to build more inclusive workplaces.

“Thank you to DIVERSEability Magazine for once again recognizing PRIDE Industries’ accomplishments in creating employment for people with disabilities,” said Jeff Dern, President and CEO at PRIDE Industries. “We believe that all people have talent, and that when people of all abilities know they are respected and have an opportunity to contribute, they can reach their full potential. Everything we do at PRIDE Industries is about normalizing workplace inclusion and offering tools to help people with disabilities lead independent lives.”

PRIDE Industries’ one-of-a-kind 1-844-I-AM-ABLE Employment Helpline connects people with disabilities in California to support services and employment opportunities. Since its inception, the I AM ABLE Helpline has connected more than 5,000 individuals with disabilities with employment resources and opportunities and placed 156 people with jobs at PRIDE Industries with a total income of $4.5 million to date.

On October 18, 2023, PRIDE Industries hosted the Sacramento region’s only in-person disability job fair in many years. Over 22 companies participated and over 600 jobseekers with disabilities attended. PRIDE Industries’ second annual I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair is set for October 9, 2024.

“The overwhelming attendance at our first annual I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair demonstrated the need for such an event,” said Darelyn Pazdel, Vice President of Workforce Inclusion at PRIDE Industries. “We know that a job means so much more than a paycheck; it also has the power to bring connection, community, and purpose.”

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

About DiversityComm Magazine

DiversityComm Magazine is one of the nation’s fastest-growing magazines, promoting the advancement of diversity in all aspects of business and employment to ensure equal opportunity. DiversityComm Media is the proud publisher of DiversityComm Magazine. Starting in 2024, our publications, with the exception of U.S. Veterans Magazine, have combined efforts to one main platform, bringing you expanded readership and visibility. With each community now being represented, Black, Hispanic, Women, LGBTQ+, AAPI, Native Origins, Disability, Veterans, Military & Spouses, and STEM, DiversityComm Media is fully inclusive.