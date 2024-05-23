Virginia Credit Union Honored By Richmond Public Schools’ Careers Program as Community Partner of the Year

RICHMOND, VA, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Credit Union was recently recognized by the Richmond Public Schools' Career and Technical Education (CTE) program as its Community Partner of the Year.

“We truly appreciate Virginia Credit Union’s partnership. From hosting CTE events to supporting Career Pathways events, Virginia Credit Union is enriching our programming, helping us inspire students, and enabling us to deliver hands-on, real-world experiences that support our academic programs,” said Richmond Public Schools’ Career and Technical Education Manager Rhonda Turner, Ed.D.

The CTE program is designed to help students discover their career interests and personal strengths, and begin to gather the knowledge, skills and abilities to land jobs in their fields-of-interest or pursue a college degree.

CTE offers programs of study focused on a number of career fields, including finance, information technology, skilled trades and industrial education, manufacturing, science and technology, and business management.

“Our partnership with Virginia Credit Union has been nothing short of remarkable. For the last three years, the credit union has supplied our high school students with valuable financial information, hands-on demonstrations, and personal face-to-face discussions,” said Darlene Slade, lead transition mentor teacher at Huguenot High School. “Our partnership has grown into one that has become a vital part of our quest to prepare our students for a quality life after high school and I am extremely grateful that we can offer these amazing opportunities through the Virginia Credit Union.”

“At VACU, we value deeply our longstanding and successful partnership with Richmond Public Schools and the CTE program,” said Cherry Dale, the credit union’s senior vice president of financial education and a member of the CTE Advisory Committee for Richmond Public Schools. “We also embrace the important role we can play in helping our local schools prepare students for today’s workforce.”

An important component of VACU’s participation in the CTE program has been to ensure students receive training in personal finance basics.

VACU Financial Education Program Manager Chris Woodbury recently worked with students on how to plan a family budget, factoring in costs like housing, transportation, food and child care. He also recently worked with students in the culinary arts program, mentoring them on money management basics.

“We work to bring a real-world perspective to possible careers in finance and to highlight, for all students, the importance of being knowledgeable about money management basics,” said Woodbury. “No matter what career path a student pursues, the ability to manage and save money, use credit wisely, and make sound financial decisions is essential to achieving financial capability, confidence and security.”

VACU has made an extraordinary investment in our members and the City of Richmond the last several years. The credit union has opened or relocated five branch locations within the city, not only to serve members, but to contribute to the financial strength of our community. Our partnership with Richmond Public Schools includes participation in the CTE program, classroom presentations on money management basics, and the launch of RPS Saves, a program designed to promote savings and financial education for city students, teachers and staff. Other recent initiatives include partnerships with the Office of Community Wealth Building, the Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority, the Richmond City Treasurer’s Office, the Richmond Public Library system, and the Mayor’s Youth Academy.

The credit union was honored with the Richmond Economic Development Partner of the Year Award in 2023 for its outstanding support of education and work to promote the economic vitality of the city.

About Virginia Credit Union

A financial cooperative serving more than 320,000 members, Virginia Credit Union offers a variety of affordable banking services, loans, mortgages, and free financial education resources, with a focus on helping people feel more confident about their finances. Virginia Credit Union is an equal housing opportunity lender and is federally insured by NCUA.

