BW Offshore: Annual General Meeting 2024 - Minutes

Annual General Meeting 2024 - Minutes

The Annual General Meeting 2024 of BW Offshore Limited was held today. Please see the attached document for the minutes of the meeting.

With reference to the AGM 2024 minutes, BW Offshore announced changes to its Board of Directors. Mr. Carl Krogh Arnet will be stepping down from his position as Director, and we welcome Mr. Kees van Seventer as a new board member.

Kees van Seventer

Kees van Seventer has more than 25 years’ experience in the infrastructure, new technologies, LNG and energy transition industries.

Mr. van Seventer is currently a Managing Partner at KS7 Impact Ventures. He also serves as Chairman of the KitchenSmart Foundation and is a Board member of Sohar Industrial Port Company (Oman) on behalf of the Port of Rotterdam. Mr. van Seventer was a Strategic Committee member at Royal Vopak for 18 years, where he held senior executive roles. Prior to this, he held positions at Solveigh M&A and Corporate Development, as well as Royal Pakhoed.

Mr. Van Seventer studied Technical Business Management (Rijswijk) and holds an MBA from Business School Nederland.

BW Offshore extends its gratitude to Mr. Carl Krogh Arnet for his invaluable contributions and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 3 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,200 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

