QPAREB announces the election of Serge Brousseau and Marie-Claude Génie as President and Vice-President of its Board of Directors

L’ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is pleased to announce the election of Serge Brousseau and Marie-Claude Génie to the positions of President and Vice-President of the Board of Directors.







Serge Brousseau is the founding owner of the RE/MAX du Cartier agency, which today boasts six branches and over 350 brokers, Mr. Brousseau has extensive experience, having worked in the real estate industry since 1986.

Recognized for his enthusiasm and passion for the profession, he sat on the Board of Directors of the Greater Montreal Real Estate Board in the late 1980s, becoming President in 1997. He was also President of the Board of Directors of the Association des courtiers et agents immobiliers du Québec and of the Organisme d'autoréglementation du courtage immobilier du Québec (OACIQ) for over 12 years.

“As President of the Board of Directors, I have identified three objectives for our organization: promoting competence, ethics, collaboration and know-how; working in concert with industry players and decision-makers; and finally, putting the QPAREB at the heart of the major issues affecting the brokerage industry and the real estate market,” says M. Brousseau.

Marie-Claude Génie has been a real estate broker for over 14 years, in addition to acting as a trainer. She has a solid knowledge of our industry, having served for three years on the GMREB Board of Directors.

About the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together close to 15,000 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting real estate brokerage in Quebec, while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the diverse professional and regional realities of its members.

