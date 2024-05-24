Arhaus Opens New Showroom at The Grove in Los Angeles

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus, a leader in artisan-crafted furniture and home décor, announces the opening of its new 17,904 square-foot showroom at The Grove in Los Angeles, California. Arhaus’ showroom at The Grove promises an inspiring destination for high-quality furniture and home décor and will serve as the renowned shopping center’s premier home retailer alongside some of the best high-end boutiques, shops, restaurants, and entertainment offerings in the Los Angeles area. This showroom marks the brand’s eleventh location in California, and the fifth to open within the past year as part of Arhaus’ ongoing West Coast expansion. Other locations nearby include Canoga Park, Newport Beach, Torrance, and Thousand Oaks.

“The highly anticipated opening of our showroom at The Grove marks a landmark moment for Arhaus as we expand our physical retail presence in the Southern California region,” said John Reed, Arhaus co-founder and CEO. “As one of our most beautiful locations yet, this expansive showroom will offer the area an unmatched experience and product offering. We look forward to serving and inspiring the vibrant Los Angeles community.”

The Los Angeles location offers complimentary design services to clients, extending a helping hand on home projects of any scale. Whether reviving a single space or furnishing an entire home, Arhaus' team of seasoned interior designers and design consultants is ready to provide guidance both in store and online. For further details or to connect with a local designer, please visit Arhaus.com/DesignServices.

Arhaus invites the local community to celebrate the new showroom with its grand opening activities, including:

Brownstone Boys Book Signing on Friday, June 21 from 12:00-2:00 p.m.:

Join Jordan and Barry (Instagram: @brownstoneboys) to celebrate the release of their debut book, “For the Love of Renovating” Meet the authors, learn tips and tricks for home renovations, and get a signed copy of the book Attend an exclusive panel discussion with interior designers Erick Garcia (Instagram: @maison_trouvaille) and Hema Persad (Instagram: @hemaapersad) RSVP to the event through Eventbrite



The Arhaus Los Angeles showroom opens today, Friday, May 24, at The Grove, located at 189 The Grove Drive Space D1, Los Angeles, CA, 90036.

For more information and store locations, visit the Arhaus Store Directory at Arhaus.com/Stores. To learn more about Arhaus’ values and commitments, visit Arhaus.com/About. To learn more about Arhaus Trade, an exclusive program for industry professionals, visit Arhaus.com/Trade.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 90 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and ecommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

