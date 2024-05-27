Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 21 May 2024 – 24 May 2024
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On 8 February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 21:

Accumulated, last announcement24,759,78412.56311,081,627
21 May 2024146,58713.121,923,691
22 May 2024163,03913.042,126,648
23 May 2024208,64413.062,725,120
24 May 2024201,75413.112,645,116
Total, week number 21720,02413.089,420,575
Accumulated under the program25,479,80812.58320,502,202

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 23,901,455   own shares corresponding to 1.56 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

