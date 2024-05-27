Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program



Transactions during 21 May 2024 – 24 May 2024

On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On 8 February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 21:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 24,759,784 12.56 311,081,627 21 May 2024 146,587 13.12 1,923,691 22 May 2024 163,039 13.04 2,126,648 23 May 2024 208,644 13.06 2,725,120 24 May 2024 201,754 13.11 2,645,116 Total, week number 21 720,024 13.08 9,420,575 Accumulated under the program 25,479,808 12.58 320,502,202

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 23,901,455 own shares corresponding to 1.56 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

