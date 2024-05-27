|Company announcement no. 22 2024
27 May 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 21
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 21:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|7,884,205
|200.2658
|1,578,936,765
|21/05/2024
|61,600
|200.1520
|12,329,363
|22/05/2024
|60,000
|200.5144
|12,030,864
|23/05/2024
|59,245
|202.0041
|11,967,733
|24/05/2024
|58,711
|200.4466
|11,768,420
|Total accumulated over week 21
|239,556
|200.7730
|48,096,380
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|8,123,761
|200.2808
|1,627,033,146
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.94% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
