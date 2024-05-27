Elis: Adjustment to the conversion ratio (OCEANE 2029)

Information to the holders of the bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for new or existing shares (OCEANE) of Elis 2029

(ISIN Code FR001400AFJ9)

Adjustment to the conversion/exchange ratio

Saint-Cloud, 27 May 2024 – Elis (ISIN FR0012435121) informs the holders of the bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for new or existing shares (OCEANE 2029) that the current conversion/exchange ratio of 5,915.9980 ordinary shares for 1 OCEANE will be adjusted to 6,028.1002 ordinary shares for 1 OCEANE (calculated in accordance with the paragraph 2.6.B of the Terms and Conditions of the 15th of September, 2022) as from May 29, 2024, payment date of the dividend of €0.43 per share, the distribution of which was approved by the shareholders’ meeting held on May 23, 2024.

This Adjustment complies with the provisions of the article 2.6.B.10 of the Terms and Conditions of the OCEANE 2029.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment