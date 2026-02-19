Elis: Amy Flikerski steps down from the Elis Supervisory Board

Amy Flikerski steps down from the Elis Supervisory Board

Puteaux, 19 February 2026 – Amy Flikerski, a member of the Supervisory Board of Elis since June 2020, originally proposed by CPP Investments, has informed Elis that she was resigning from her duties of the Supervisory Board of Elis, effective February 18, 2026. In this role, she also served on the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

This decision follows the sale of 7,027,199 Elis shares announced on February 12, 2026, and is in accordance with the governance agreement between CPP Investments and Elis.

Thierry Morin, Chairman of the Supervisory Board took note of this resignation and thanks Mrs. Amy Flikerski for her contribution to the workings of the Supervisory Board and the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

