Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 21 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 17/5/2024
|96,700
|532.90
|51,531,072
|Monday, 20 May 2024
|-
|-
|-
|Tuesday, 21 May 2024
|1,500
|577.91
|866,865
|Wednesday, 22 May 2024
|1,400
|577.43
|808,402
|Thursday, 23 May 2024
|1,400
|578.05
|809,270
|Friday, 24 May 2024
|1,500
|577.73
|866,595
|In the period 20/5/2024 - 24/5/2024
|5,800
|577.78
|3,351,132
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 24/5/2024
|102,500
|535.44
|54,882,204
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,713,426 treasury shares corresponding to 6.85% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
