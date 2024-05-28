KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 20 May 2024 and 24 May 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 20-05-2024 89 000 € 6 140 003 € 68.99 € 68.74 € 69.26 21-05-2024 88 000 € 6 041 350 € 68.65 € 67.84 € 69.10 22-05-2024 89 000 € 6 065 430 € 68.15 € 67.86 € 68.90 23-05-2024 88 000 € 6 057 647 € 68.84 € 67.80 € 69.24 24-05-2024 90 000 € 6 096 393 € 67.74 € 67.46 € 68.10

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 16 603 766 on 24 May 2024, for a total consideration of € 1 005 400 695.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

