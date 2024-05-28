BWTC 2024 Update: BTCC Exchange Records Over 39 Trillion USDT in Trading Volume in Ongoing Trading Competition

VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC Exchange , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce it has reached an extraordinary trading volume exceeding 39 trillion USDT in its ongoing BTCC World Trading Competition (BWTC) 2024 . This remarkable volume not only sets a new benchmark for the company's campaigns but also highlights the extensive global participation BTCC enjoys.



Since its launch in April 2024, BWTC has attracted 22,653 participants from 131 countries, drawn by a record-breaking prize pool of 10 million USDT. This incentive has spurred participants to aim for top spots on the leaderboards, showing BTCC's extensive reach and the universal appeal of competitive trading.

As of May 2024, BWTC has distributed a total of 282,984 USDT in rewards, showcasing the significant impact and success of the campaign.

"BWTC has quickly become one of the most popular campaigns on our exchange, drawing traders from all around the world," said Alex, Head of Operations at BTCC. "The outstanding figures from the competition emphasize its immense scope and success. With participants from numerous countries, substantial trading volumes, and major rewards being distributed, every metric illustrates the global passion and skill for crypto trading that we continue to foster at BTCC."

In addition, BTCC has also opened its Referral Competition, adding an extra layer of excitement by rewarding users who introduce new traders to the platform. This competition element enables participants to claim a share of a 65,000 USDT monthly prize pool, determined by the trading volume and the number of new users they refer.

Looking forward, BTCC plans to expand the scope of the competition by introducing exciting categories such as team trading competitions and incorporating more physical prizes, with the aim to enrich the rewards and enhance the trading experience for participants.

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the world’s longest-serving crypto exchanges. Best known for its robust security measures and impressive zero security incidents record, the platform offers features like copy trading and up to 225x leverage for perpetual futures, catering to both beginners and seasoned traders.

