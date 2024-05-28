Kandi Shines at Thailand Golf Cart Expo, Expands in Southeast Asia

JINHUA, CHINA, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (“Kandi” or the “Company”), a leading distributor of all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles, today announced that from May 16 - 19, its latest models of golf carts, medical service vehicles, and specialized utility vehicles made a splendid debut at the Thailand Golf & Dive Expo plus Outdoor Fest 2024. The first batch of Kandi golf carts has begun large-scale distribution in the Thai market.

Kandi Exhibits at Thailand Golf Cart Expo

Thailand, a pivotal center for golf in Southeast Asia, hosted the expo, attracting many professionals and golf enthusiasts from across the region. During the event, Kandi's booth drew significant attention from Southeast Asian attendees. The displayed models not only revitalized their appearance but also enhanced their performance and functionality, tailored specifically to meet the demands of the Southeast Asian market and satisfy the region's aficionados' needs for high-quality golf carts.

Dr. Xueqin Dong, CEO of Kandi, stated, “Kandi's successful showcase at the Thailand Golf Cart Expo and the commencement of large-scale distribution of our golf carts into the Southeast Asian market marks a new phase in the expansion of Kandi’s fully electric off-road vehicle products into Southeast Asia. Moving forward, Kandi will actively participate in more international exhibitions, expand into additional global markets, and promote the global development of the Kandi brand.”

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua New Energy Vehicle Town，Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Kandi Electric Vehicles (Hainan) Co., Ltd. and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Follow us on Twitter: @ Kandi_Group

Contacts:

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Ms. Kewa Luo

+1 (212) 551-3610

IR@kandigroup.com

The Blueshirt Group

Mr. Gary Dvorchak, CFA

gary@blueshirtgroup.co