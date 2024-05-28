Bryan Texas Surpasses $2M Milestone in Surplus Sales

BRYAN, Texas, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The city of Bryan has recently surpassed $2 million in sales of their surplus assets on GovDeals. GovDeals is the leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus equipment to millions of qualified buyers worldwide.

Since first joining GovDeals, the city has successfully sold over 1,400 assets to buyers across the country. These assets range from automobiles, heavy equipment, garbage trucks, fire and police equipment, and many other items. Some of the most noteworthy and interesting sales include:

“We’re thrilled to have reached this amazing milestone. With the help of GovDeals, we’ve been able to reach more buyers and look forward to continuing to achieve remarkable results with our surplus sales,” says Scott Brooks, warehouse supervisor for the city.

“Our marketplace empowers sellers to effectively manage their surplus. By choosing to sell their surplus online, the city is utilizing our platform to achieve sustainability goals and extend the life of its assets,” says Kaleb Schumann, account manager for GovDeals.

