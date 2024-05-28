N2OFF: Save Foods’ Innovative Technology Secures Patent Approval in South Africa, Strengthening Global Food Safety Efforts

In 2022, South Africa exported $1.85 billion in citrus, making it the second largest exporter of citrus in the world



Neve Yarak, Israel, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE:80W) (“N2OFF” or the “Company”), a pioneer agri-food tech company offering sustainable solutions for agriculture and plant-based food, as previously announced on March 28, 2024, one of Save Foods Ltd.’s patents has been granted in South Africa. This achievement emphasizes the Company’s ongoing commitment to global food safety and sustainability while expanding its geographical distribution.

The newly granted patent, “Sterilization Compositions and Methods for Use Thereof”, refers to kits and methods for controlling pathogen load within or on the surface of edible plant matter.

According to The Observatory of Economic Complexity, in 2022 South Africa exported $1.85 billion in citrus, making it the second largest exporter of citrus in the world. Concurrently, in 2022, citrus represented the 14th most exported product in South Africa.

David Palach, N2OFF’s CEO, said "This patent in South Africa marks another milestone in our mission to reduce food waste and ensure food safety worldwide. Our proprietary technology, now recognized in South Africa, strengthens the Company’s global impact and the universal need for sustainable food protection solutions."

About N2OFF Inc.:

N2OFF Inc. (formerly known as Save Foods, Inc.) is an innovative agri-food tech company that through its three operational arms delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality, and sustainability every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals, and prolong fresh produce’s shelf life. NTWO OFF Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, contributes to tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate nitrous oxide (N 2 O) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 265 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF Ltd., aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. N2OFF also owns minority position in Plantify Foods, Inc., a Canadian company listed on the TSXV that offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free, non-allergenic, use whole natural ingredients, and are easy to prepare. For more information on Save Foods Ltd. and NTWO OFF Ltd. visit our website: www.n2off.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in N2OFF’s Annual Report on Form 10-Kfiled with the SEC on April 1, 2024, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.