IBN Coverage Initiated for ECGI Holdings Inc.

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – ECGI Holdings Inc. (OTC: ECGI), a diversified holding company, today announces it has selected IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications initiatives.



ECGI Holdings has embarked on an ambitious new vision and strategic direction to build and nurture luxury brands that resonate with its core values and market aspirations. In line with this initiative, the company owns and manages a five-acre vineyard in Lake County, California. ECGI was also recently approved by Evolve, a distinguished name in vacation rental management, to transform its 40-acre Lake County property into a luxurious short-term rental destination named Vintner’s Caldera Ranch.

In the fashion sector, ECGI has strategically invested in Pacific Saddlery, a premier manufacturer and retailer of luxury equestrian tack, apparel and accessories. A key highlight of the company’s future outlook is the debut of Pacific Saddlery’s new mobile retail boutique at specific equestrian events in 2024. This innovative venture represents a significant step in ECGI Holdings’ strategy to enhance brand visibility and engage directly with the company’s target market.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for ECGI Holdings.

With 18+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 65+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide ECGI Holdings the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists and the general public.

To learn more about ECGI Holdings, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom @ https://IBN.fm/ECGI

About ECGI Holdings Inc.

This unique blend of wine and fashion investments reflects ECGI Holdings' commitment to delivering sophistication and innovation across diverse markets, positioning the company as a distinctive player in the intersection of technology, viticulture and luxury lifestyle.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ECGIHoldings.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

