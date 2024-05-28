Zero Hash grows its ecosystem support with Base integration

CHICAGO, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash, the leading crypto and stable coin infrastructure platform, today announced it has expanded its ecosystem support, integrating Ethereum and USDC on Base, the Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) chain incubated by Coinbase that processes nearly 3 million transactions a day, according to Dune Analytics . Base’s objective is to offer enhanced scalability, increased transaction speeds and lower costs.



Zero Hash is the infrastructure engine that seamlessly connects fiat, stablecoins and crypto in a trusted way. Zero Hash’s API and SDK infrastructure is multi-asset and multi-chain, now supporting 65+ assets across 20+ chains.

“The integration with Base is a testament to Zero Hash’s commitment and mission to provide customers with the broadest technology stack and ecosystem on which to build the next generation of money movement products,” said Mark Daly, Global head of Revenue at Zero Hash.

“At Base, we're thrilled innovators like Zero Hash are supporting us to enhance our on-chain ecosystem. Together, we are committed to seamlessly bridging the fiat and crypto economies, making it easier than ever to move funds on-chain,” said Sam Frankel, Head of Ecosystem at Base.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure platform that allows any platform to embed digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily through a matter of API endpoints. Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its subsidiaries, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer crypto and stablecoin powered products.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.’s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator. Zero Hash Europe B.V. is registered as a Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) registration by the Dutch Central Bank (Relation number: R193684). Zero Hash Europe Sp. Zoo is registered as a VASP by the Tax Administration Chamber of Poland in Katowice (Registration number RDWW – 1212).

