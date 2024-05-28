BlackLine Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc . (Nasdaq: BL) today announced that BlackLine’s management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Presentation time: 8:30am ET

Location: New York, NY

William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Presentation time: 11:20am CT

Location: Chicago, IL

The webcasts will be available on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting and finance processes are not sustainable. BlackLine’s market-leading cloud platform and customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, intercompany accounting, invoice-to-cash, and consolidation processes, inspiring, powering, and guiding large enterprises and midsize businesses on their digital finance transformation journeys.

More than 4,400 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The Company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and is recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore, Sydney, and Bangalore.



For more information, please visit blackline.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Humphries, CFA

matt.humphries@blackline.com



