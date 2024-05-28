Veritext Legal Solutions Expands Support for Spectrum360

LIVINGSTON, N.J., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in court reporting services and innovative litigation support solutions, today announces the company has expanded its support of Spectrum360. In addition to raising money during Spectrum360’s A Walk for a Lifetime fundraiser, the company is also supporting Spectrum360’s FilmAcademy360 and other intern programs.



Spectrum360 is a nonprofit leader in special education and adult services for people with autism and related disabilities. The FilmAcademy360 program focuses on self-expression and vocational exploration, teaching not only technical skills but also helping creative minds develop confidence and self-esteem. From classroom studies to in-studio experiences, students work on productions to build social, emotional and communication skills and prepare them for higher education or employment.

Veritext raised over $20,000 in 2023 and $16,800 in 2022 during A Walk for a Lifetime fundraising events in New Jersey. The 2024 walk is the organization’s 11th anniversary walk and is scheduled for June 9. Veritext’s goal is to raise $20,000 for the organization through having families, friends and staff all participate.

In addition to raising funds during the A Walk for a Lifetime event, the company is working with Spectrum360 and FilmAcademy360 to bring real-world job experiences to Spectrum360 interns. With this program, interns gain experience assisting with office jobs such as converting paper files to electronic format and uploading them into the company’s cloud-based storage system, auditing and filing paperwork and working within the company’s professional setting. The company also supplied gently used equipment for students to work on to hone their video production skills and offered access to course training.

“Spectrum360 is an amazing organization, and we look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with them to bring even more opportunities to the people they support,” states Rich Antoneck, CEO, Veritext. “Our team enjoys participating in the walk every year, and when we have interns around the office helping out, they truly become a member of the Veritext family!”

About Spectrum360

Spectrum360 serves children, adolescents, young adults and adults on the autism spectrum and with behavioral and related disabilities. Spectrum360’s mission is to provide the highest-quality educational and therapeutic programs for individuals with learning, language, social and emotional challenges to achieve their maximum potential. Spectrum360’s Walk for a Lifetime brings together families, friends, staff, alumni and community sponsors to show their support to the students and adults who attend Spectrum360. A Walk for a Lifetime is our largest fundraiser that helps sustain our programs and services throughout the year.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details – so legal teams can focus on the case.

