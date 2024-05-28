Porsche teams up with ESL FACEIT Group for DreamHack Dallas, Overwatch® Championship Series

Atlanta, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche has been named the Exclusive Automotive Partner of the first-ever Overwatch® Championship Series (OWCS) Major at DreamHack Dallas, one of the most popular gaming festivals in North America. The collaboration marks Porsche’s first major partnership with an esports tournament operator, and an expansion of the brand’s partnership with Overwatch 2.

“This is the perfect setting for Porsche’s first partnership with an esports tournament,” said Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing for Porsche Cars North America (PCNA). “OWCS and festivals like DreamHack offer new avenues to inspire the gaming community and reach the next generation of drivers, showcasing incredible new cars, like the new all-electric Macan, at the same time.”

The OWCS Major is considered one of the premier events in the competitive Overwatch scene. As an official partner, Porsche will present the competition’s Most Valuable Player a special edition Porsche watch. In addition, fans can meet the MVP for photos and autographs and see the new all-electric Macan after the Grand Finale.

Fans will also get exclusive access to custom content inspired by Porsche’s new all-electric Macan– which inspired one of Overwatch 2’s latest Legendary skins for D.Va.

“Porsche's history of innovation and groundbreaking design are uniquely aligned with the Overwatch community’s passionate and tech-savvy fans,” said Jasmin Haasbach, VP, Global Brand Partnerships, ESL FACEIT Group DreamHack’s parent company. “We’re excited to bring these two celebrated brands together at DreamHack Dallas.”

DreamHack Dallas will take place the weekend of May 31st to June 2nd at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. It is one of North America’s biggest gaming festivals, featuring meet-and-greets with creators and celebrities, cosplay competitions, an indie gaming showcase, and more.

Badges for DreamHack Dallas start at $35 for a single day and $99 for three-day access, with OWCS add-ons to guarantee seating for the event starting at $29. More information is available at dreamhack.com/dallas/badges.

About Blizzard Entertainment

Best known for iconic video game universes including Warcraft®, Overwatch®, Diablo®, and StarCraft®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (www.blizzard.com), a division of Activision Blizzard, which was acquired by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment experiences. Blizzard Entertainment has created some of the industry’s most critically acclaimed and genre-defining games over the last 30 years, with a track record that includes multiple Game of the Year awards. Blizzard Entertainment engages tens of millions of players around the world with titles available on PC via Battle.net®, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

About ESL FACEIT Group

ESL FACEIT Group (EFG) is the leading esports and video game entertainment company dedicated to creating worlds beyond gameplay where players and fans become community. EFG is built on a legacy of world-renowned brands including ESL, FACEIT, DreamHack and DreamHack Sports Games, providing innovative ecosystems for global communities of players, fans and creators around the games they love. Working alongside leading partners, brands and global IPs, EFG operates an unmatched portfolio of live events, digital platforms and developer tools that reach and engage millions of gamers worldwide. For more information visit www.eslfaceitgroup.com.

