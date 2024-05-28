Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Size Expected to Reach USD 2,910.25 Mn by 2033

Ottawa, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global newborn eye imaging systems market size was valued at USD 1,660.90 million in 2023 and is predicted to surpass around USD 2,785.32 million in 2032, According to Precedence Research. The newborn eye imaging systems market is driven by consumer awareness, increasing consciousness about eye imaging and advanced technologies.



New Born Eye Imaging Systems Market Revenue (US$ Million), By Region 2020-2023

By Region 2020 2021 2022 2023 North America 445.93 489.87 533.91 578.06 Europe 325.37 359.52 394.14 429.24 Asia Pacific 275.32 302.74 330.28 357.95 LAMEA 239.47 258.91 277.64 295.67

New Born Eye Imaging Systems Market Revenue (US$ Million), By Disease Type 2020-2023

Disease Type 2020 2021 2022 2023 Retinopathy of Prematurity 473.78 523.67 574.28 625.62 Retinal Disease 189.04 207.85 226.75 245.74 Refractive Error 95.61 105.59 115.69 125.91 Strabismus 26.85 30.21 33.72 37.39 Color Blindness 121.05 133.46 145.99 158.64 Others 379.77 410.25 439.54 467.61



The newborn eye imaging systems market comprises devices and technologies used for imaging the eyes of newborns, particularly to screen for conditions such as retinopathy of prematurity (ROP). Retinal imaging is a computerized examination of the back of the eye that shows the optic disc, retina, and blood vessels. It helps optometrists and ophthalmologists discover eye problems and monitor eye health.

While retinal imaging does not replace regular eye exams or dilations, it does provide an additional level of precision. It permits doctors to detect previously undetectable indicators of eye illness. The test is painless and simple to interpret. The images can be saved on a computer and compared with other scans. It is not an alternative to routine eye exams or dilations.

Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Key Insights:

North America led the global market with the largest revenue share of 34.80% in 2023.

Europe holds the second largest revenue share of 25.84% in 2023.

By disease type, the retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) segment has held a major revenue share of 37.67% in 2023.

By disease type, the retinal disease segment is growing at a solid CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2033.

By device type, the basic device segment has generated the biggest revenue share of 55.67% in 2023.

By device type, the wireless device segment is expected to expand at a notable CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2033.

By end user, the hospital segment accounted the highest revenue share of 38.53% in 2023.

By end user, the ophthalmology & diagnosis center segment is growing at a solid CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2033.

Scope of Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market

Report Attribute Key Statistics Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market CAGR 5.58% from 2024 to 2033 Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Size in 2023 USD 1,660.90 Million Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Size in 2024 USD 1,785.84 Million Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Size by 2033 USD 2,910.25 Million Base Year 2023 Historical Year 2021-2022 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Segments Covered Disease Type, Device Type, and End User, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

U.S. Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Size and Growth 2024 to 2033

The U.S. newborn eye imaging systems market size was valued at USD 272.35 million in 2023 and is poised to grow from USD 293.79 million in 2024 to USD 492.96 million by 2033, expanding at a notable CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2033.

North America dominated the newborn eye imaging systems market in 2023. The government's support for newborn eye imaging systems is fueling market expansion. Governments worldwide are improving healthcare infrastructure by implementing innovative technologies like these for babies. Initiatives such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States support these systems, including research funding and public awareness campaigns. This support is likely to increase adoption, particularly in developing nations with high retinopathy of prematurity rates and limited healthcare resources. The increase in government assistance is likely to accelerate the adoption of these technologies.

Europe is expected to experience the fastest growth in born-eye imaging systems as retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) eye problems, which predominantly afflict preterm babies, increase. Germany, the UK, and France are key market contributors, with ROP accounting for a significant portion of avoidable premature blindness in the region. With higher survival prices, ROP has become Europe's leading cause of childhood blindness, contributing to up to 40% of all cases. Government measures to boost newborn care are also fueling this expansion.

Asia Pacific Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Size and Growth 2024 to 2033

The Asia Pacific newborn eye imaging systems market size accounted for USD 385.73 million in 2024 and is estimated to cross around USD 641.29 million by 2033, growing at a significant CAGR of 5.81% from 2024 to 2033.

Forecasts Year Market Size (USD Million) 2023 USD 357.95 Million 2024 USD 385.73 Million 2025 USD 413.63 Million 2026 USD 441.66 Million 2027 USD 469.81 Million 2028 USD 498.09 Million 2029 USD 526.49 Million 2030 USD 555.01 Million 2031 USD 583.65 Million 2032 USD 612.42 Million 2033 USD 641.29 Million



Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Highlights:

Disease Type Outlook

ROP

Retinal Disease

Strabismus

Refractive Error

Color Blindness

Others

Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share 37.67% in 2023





Digital retinal imaging has advantages in disease categorization and diagnosis, such as recognizing and distinguishing plus and pre-plus diseases. It also enhances intergrader agreement when diagnosing ROP that requires treatment. Digital retinal imaging technologies are simple, dependable, and may be utilized by non-physicians. It also has physiological benefits, such as lowering stress levels and associated hazards. Cost-effectiveness studies demonstrate that telemedicine and digital retinal imaging are more cost-effective.

The retinal disease segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Retinal imaging has become an important tool in the fight against Inherited Retinal Diseases (IRD), which are the major cause of blindness in the working-age population. Advances in genetics, molecular biology, and imaging have created an excellent setting for drug development.

Device Type Outlook

Basic Device

Wireless Device

New Born Eye Imaging Systems Market Revenue (US$ Million), By Device Type 2020-2023

Device Type 2020 2021 2022 2023 Basic Device 727.40 793.87 859.62 924.66 Wireless Device 558.70 617.17 676.35 736.24

The basic device segment dominated the newborn eye imaging systems market in 2023. Retinal imaging is a technique that uses low-power lasers to acquire digital images of the retina, providing extensive information about eye, body, and brain health. It enables eye specialists to identify various retinal components, explain eye diseases, and recommend treatment alternatives. Commonly discovered disorders include diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, malignancy, retinal detachment, and excessive blood pressure. These diseases can lead to visual loss, optic nerve damage, blurred vision, and even malignancy. Early detection and treatment can assist in avoiding serious harm and spreading to other parts of the body. Clearer photographs of the retina can aid in comprehending eye health and wellness.

The wireless device segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Wireless devices record photographs or films of the eye's inside, providing both convenience and versatility. They are especially effective for hard-to-reach places, such as the back of the eye. This equipment is required for operations like visual acuity testing, intraocular pressure measurement, and glaucoma screening, among others.

By End User Outlook

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Diagnosis Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

New Born Eye Imaging Systems Market Revenue (US$ Million), By End User 2020-2023

End User 2020 2021 2022 2023 Hospital 492.87 541.70 590.71 639.88 Ophthalmology Diagnosis Centers 340.26 374.74 409.48 444.48 Ambulatory Surgical Centers 241.31 267.01 293.16 319.76 Others 211.67 227.58 242.62 256.79

The hospital segment dominated the newborn eye imaging systems market, providing complete medical care, short-term care, and collaboration with experts from various disciplines. They are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and may accommodate severe conditions with overnight stays for ongoing care. This enables patients to learn about their treatment plan and plan their subsequent steps. Healthcare providers are incorporating diabetic teleretinal imaging into EMR software to improve eye health. This technology helps to diagnose common diabetes-related diseases, improves access to excellent eye care, prevents eye illness, and reduces expenses, making eye care more accessible and cheaper.

The ophthalmology & diagnosis center segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Ophthalmology services include comprehensive eye exams, surgical procedures such as cataract surgery, glaucoma treatment, and vision testing, refractive eye surgery, contact lens and eyeglass prescriptions, and preventative eye care, with some hospitals providing specialized services such as pediatric ophthalmology and low-vision rehabilitation.

LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market: The global LASIK eye surgery devices market size was estimated at USD 2.25 billion in 2023 and is predicted to hit around USD 3.69 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.07% from 2024 to 2033.



Healthcare Staffing Market: The global healthcare staffing market size reached USD 59.26 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass around USD 103.29 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.52% from 2024 to 2033.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: The global blood pressure monitoring devices market size was valued at USD 1.93 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 4.35 billion by 2033 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.49% from 2024 to 2033.



Medical Devices Market: The global medical devices market size was valued at USD 570 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 996.93 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032.



Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market: The global ambulatory surgical centers IT services market size was valued at USD 5.97 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 46.65 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 22.83% from 2024 to 2033.



Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Dynamics

Driver: Availability of efficient tools for eye imaging

Efficient tools are a key driver of the newborn eye imaging systems market. Digital retinal imaging (CBIA) is an effective tool for disease classification and diagnosis. It can assist in distinguishing between plus and pre-plus disease, albeit the diagnosis of plus disease varies among experts. The inclusion of Fidelity Assessment (FA) in retinal imaging enhances sensitivity and intergrader agreement for diagnosing ROP that requires therapy.

Computer-generated mosaic pictures can increase the precision of digital retinal imaging, particularly in cases requiring ROP therapy. Digital imaging technologies, such as the RetCam-120, have demonstrated remarkable sensitivity and specificity in detecting referral-warranted ROP, with a positive likelihood ratio of 92% and a negative predictive value of 100%. Wide-angle digital retinal imaging may offer high accuracy in detecting clinically severe ROP and objective indicators of disease development by comparing earlier pictures or movies.

Restraint

The newborn eye imaging systems market faces challenges of skilled human workers, including technicians and pediatric retina experts, who can perform tests accurately and reliably. Even in technologies like ocular ultrasonography, measuring each quadrant with precision and confidence might be difficult for weeping youngsters. Therefore, a competent, child-friendly technician can assist.

Opportunity: AI in the imaging market

Retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) is a disorder that causes aberrant blood vessel growth around the retina, resulting in blindness in approximately 20,000 babies globally each year. The i-ROP DL algorithm diagnoses ROP in newborn eye pictures with the same or higher accuracy as fully trained ophthalmologists. Research published in JAMA Ophthalmology found that the technology correctly detected the illness 91% of the time.

In new research, the system successfully identified 100% of severe cases that required treatment when sensitivity was optimized. To address the racial prejudice identified in existing AI technologies, the i-ROP DL method employs a two-step process. It analyzes blood vessel patterns in the original eye image and converts it to a black-and-white blood vessel map, thereby eliminating ethnic disparities in retinal image appearance. The research was financed. The National Institutes of Health, Research to Prevent Blindness, Oregon Health & Science University, and US AID all funded the study.

Recent Developments:

In December 2023, Scientists created a versatile imaging system employing SPIE to diagnose disorders in the back of the eye. The technology can capture real-time images of the eye fundus and evaluate the spectral profile of a tiny target region, making it easier to identify specific retina structures or lesions. This technology can be used to diagnose a variety of ailments, including visual and neurological disorders.





In December 2022, Natus Medical, a key player in newborn imaging systems, plans to buy Macromedia, a developer of neurophysiology solutions. The transaction is expected to be completed in early 2023. The acquisition is the company's first after being acquired by the ArchiMed group for $1.2 Million in July. The financial arrangements will remain confidential.

Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Top Companies

Visunex Medical Systems

Natus Medical

Eye Photo Systems

D-EYE

Imagine Eyes

MergeHealthcare

Servicom Medical



Market Segmentation

By Disease Type

ROP

Retinal Disease

Strabismus

Refractive Error

Color Blindness

Others

By Device Type

Basic Device

Wireless Device

By End-User

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Diagnosis Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



