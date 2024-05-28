ZeroFox Announces Leadership Transition

ZeroFox Founder James C. Foster appointed Executive Chairman



WASHINGTON, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (“ZeroFox”), a leading provider of external cybersecurity, today announced that David Muse has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. James C. Foster, ZeroFox’s founder, will become Executive Chairman and continue to be actively involved in helping to grow the company. Muse joins ZeroFox from Elemica, a leading Digital Supply Chain Software organization for B2B industries, where he previously served as Chief Executive Officer. ZeroFox also announced the appointments of Andrew McKenna as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Tim Bender, and James McCarthy as Chief Revenue Officer, succeeding Scott O’Rourke. Mr. Muse and Mr. McKenna’s appointments are effective immediately, and Mr. McCarthy will join the Company effective June 3, 2024.

Mr. Muse is an experienced CEO with a proven track record of identifying and executing on growth opportunities and driving product innovation that delivers enhanced value to customers. Throughout his career, he has focused on cultivating top talent and creating positive organizational cultures where collaboration, transparency, and customer focus is a top priority.

“I am excited to join ZeroFox as it embarks on its next phase of growth as a privately held company,” said David Muse, Chief Executive Officer of ZeroFox. “ZeroFox has created a leading platform for end-to-end digital risk protection, providing customers with a comprehensive external threat intelligence, protection, and response solution. I look forward to partnering with Foster and working alongside my new colleagues as we continue to pioneer product advancements that protect customers from an ever-increasing number of cyber threats.”

“We are thrilled to welcome David, Andrew and James to the ZeroFox team, and we look forward to working with the entire ZeroFox team to help them continue to delight customers and accelerate their growth plans,” said Ian Loring, Senior Managing Director and Executive Chair of the Haveli Investments Software Fund. “We’d like to express our deep appreciation to Tim and Scott, who have been instrumental in growing ZeroFox into a top digital risk protection and threat intelligence platform, and we look forward to continued collaboration with the remaining senior team at the company.”

“It has been an honor to work alongside all our incredibly passionate and talented employees to grow ZeroFox from the ground up to over $200M+ in revenue these past several years. With the support and feedback of our innovative customers we have created one of the only unified external cybersecurity platforms with DRP, EASM and Threat Intelligence,” said James C. Foster, Executive Chairman of ZeroFox. “I’m excited for this next chapter in the ZeroFox story. David is a natural born leader and I’m confident that his leadership will further accelerate the momentum we have built at ZeroFox. We take pride in protecting our customers each hour of every day, and I’m looking forward to working with David and the Haveli team on ensuring that we stay ahead of the next threat and remain in the leadership position for years to come.”

David Muse Bio

Mr. Muse’s extensive global leadership experience includes serving as CEO of Elemica, a leading Digital Supply Chain Network connecting many of the world’s largest manufacturers to their direct material suppliers, logistics service providers and end customers. Muse also previously served as CEO of Dharma Platform, President and CEO of Enviance, and COO at P2 Energy Solutions. Muse also has held leadership positions at Honeywell, Aspen Technology, and IBM Global Business Services. He earned his MBA from the McCombs School of Business, University of Texas at Austin, and holds a B.S. in Industrial Distribution from Texas A&M University, where he has served as an adjunct faculty member. Muse was awarded Comparably’s Best CEO award in 2021, 2022 and 2023, along with recognition as one of Comparably’s Best CEO for Diversity and Women in 2021.

Andrew McKenna Bio

A veteran finance leader in the technology space, Mr. McKenna brings progressive experience in private equity backed software businesses. Most recently, McKenna served as CFO of Elemica, where he led the finance and human resource functions. Prior to Elemica, McKenna served as VP of Financial Planning and Treasury at Frontline Education, a SaaS provider focused on educational administrative processes, during a period of substantial organic and inorganic growth that resulted in a sale to Roper Technologies. Prior to Frontline, McKenna was Group CFO for the Corporate Liquidity and Bank Treasury business at Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., and held various corporate accounting and finance roles at SunGard Data Systems. He holds a B.S. in Accounting and Finance from Saint Joseph’s University.

James McCarthy Bio

Mr. McCarthy is an experienced cybersecurity sales leader who most recently served as SVP Sales, Americas at Forcepoint, a leading user and data security cybersecurity company. Previously, McCarthy was SVP, Worldwide Sales for cloud data enterprise security company Cyera and Executive VP, Worldwide Sales for Digital Guardian, an enterprise security leader in data loss prevention solutions for large and mid-sized organizations. He earned a B.A. and an MBA from Elon University.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox, an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

