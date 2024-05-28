Stellantis Announces Changes in Leadership Team

AMSTERDAM, May 28, 2024 – Stellantis today announced the following organizational changes, effective June 1, 2024.

Luca Napolitano is appointed Chief Sales & Marketing Officer in addition to his current responsibility as Lancia brand CEO. Luca replaces Thierry Koskas who, after successfully creating the foundations of the global sales and marketing function, will now dedicate his strong sales and marketing expertise to the expansion of the Citroën brand. Luca brings his sales expertise and automotive industry experience in both fleet and retail sales as well as dealer management and network development, as he has held positions in several countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Olivier Bourges is appointed Chief Customer Experience Officer replacing Richard Schwarzwald who has decided to leave Stellantis for personal reasons. Olivier will now take on the challenge of reaching the Company’s Dare Forward 2030 commitment to be No. 1 in customer satisfaction, drawing on his deep knowledge of the industry and Stellantis operations.

As planned, to replace Olivier in his current position, Clara Ingen-Housz, who joined the Company in early 2024, will be appointed head of the Global Corporate Office and Public Affairs. Clara will become a member of the Top Executive Team. She was previously Saint-Gobain’s Group Legal Counsel and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer. With a strong international career including legal experiences in Hong Kong, New York and Brussels, she brings global expertise and further strengthens the diversity on the Top Executive Team.

“I want to take the opportunity to warmly thank Richard for his drive, unwavering focus on our customers and contribution to the early years of Stellantis. I wish him well,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “I have every confidence in Thierry’s ability to drive the growth of the Citroën brand, Olivier’s determination to bring Stellantis to the next level of customer satisfaction and warmly welcome Clara to the Top Executive Team as we continue to execute our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, together with our passionate stakeholders around the world.”

