CallTower Unveils the Future of Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams, GTx

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, BOSTON, MA, LONDON, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, including Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, and Zoom, introduces GTx, a game-changing rebiller program designed to revolutionize the transactional landscape for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), System Integrators, Resellers, Distributors, and VARs, empowering them with Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams.

GTx stands out as a seamless, effective, and innovative tool crafted to empower partners to elevate their services, simplify operations, and unlock unparalleled growth opportunities within the unified communications sector.

As a part of CallTower's innovative rebiller program, GTx provides an all-in-one transaction tool for enhanced operational efficiency. Through GTx, partners can elevate service offerings and unlock new growth opportunities. It paves the way for deeper transformative development within the Microsoft stack. The telecom tax, compliance regulations, and additional responsibilities are managed by CallTower.

Jessica Flannery, Director of Strategic Alliances at CallTower, exclaimed, “I am thrilled that CallTower’s partner program is meeting partners at their current stage of development. GTx is a valuable tool that enables partners to conduct transactions aligning with their requirements. We understand that partners possess diverse skill sets, with many eager to handle implementation, billing, and day 2 services. GTx is our response to fulfill this demand effectively!”

CallTower’s Chief Revenue Officer, William Rubio added, “GTx is more than just a tool; it's a powerful approach to equipping our partners with the tools, resources, and assistance necessary to thrive in today's rapidly evolving technological sphere and enhance their clients' Microsoft Teams Operator Connect journey.”

GTx represents CallTower's commitment to empowering partners with the resources and support needed to thrive in a competitive landscape. By providing a platform that fosters innovation and efficiency, CallTower is dedicated to driving success for its partners and ushering in a new era of client-centric service deliver.

