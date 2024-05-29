Netcoins Canada announces the addition of 3 new Coins for Trading

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins , Blockchain Intelligence Group , and TerraZero is pleased to report that Netcoins will be adding 3 new crypto assets to its trading platform on May 29, 2024. The new coins are dogwifhat (WIF), Worldcoin (WLD) and Arbitrum (ARB).

Netcoins Canada is excited to add the following new crypto assets to its platform on May 29th. These coins will be available for users to Buy, Sell, Deposit and Withdraw, allowing full control for users over the trading lifecycle. Netcoins now offers 49 crypto assets and is firmly entrenched as a market leader in Canada.

“Netcoins continues to grow its trading capabilities for Canadian users, and we are thrilled to add 3 more coins to Netcoins Canada this month. Not only can users Buy and Sell these additional tokens, but they will also be able to withdraw them from the platform, which is something not typically offered by other crypto companies in Canada. We want our users to have full control of their investments," said Netcoins CEO Fraser Matthews. “As always, you can reach out to us on X, using @netcoins to let us know which tokens or features you want to see next.”

“This year we’ve seen renewed enthusiasm from our users when it comes to suggesting which assets to list on our platform. We’ve taken their feedback in, and aimed to proactively seek out and add popular coins, in several instances well before even major international exchanges. What’s interesting to us, is that we’ve seen a sizeable segment of the market specifically gravitate towards assets that have launched in the absence of any venture capital funding, that have no roadmap, stated utility or purpose, and are purely just memes, no more, no less.” said Netcoins Product Lead Pavel Dolzhenko.

About WIF:

Market cap: $3.31B USD

Dogwifhat is a meme coin operating on the Solana network. $WIF isn't just a meme coin, it's a symbol of innovation and forward-thinking in the financial and technological sectors. It's community-driven coin that has grown immensely popular with a market capitalization of approximately $3.35 billion, making it a top 40 crypto asset by market cap.

More about WIF: https://www.netcoins.com/ca/how-to-buy/wif/

About WLD:

Market cap: $1.06B

Worldcoin aims to establish the world’s largest identity and financial network as a public utility that’s accessible to everyone. Central to this system is World ID, a privacy-preserving global identity network enabling users to verify their humanity online while maintaining privacy through zero-knowledge proofs. WLD, an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, supports governance and utility functions, with most transactions expected on the Optimism network. WLD has a market capitalization of approximately $1 billion.

More about WLD: https://www.netcoins.com/ca/how-to-buy/wld/

About ARB:

Market cap: $3.28B

Arbitrum is an Ethereum layer-two (L2) scaling solution. It uses optimistic rollups to achieve its goal of improving speed, scalability and cost-efficiency on Ethereum. Arbitrum benefits from the security and compatibility of Ethereum. Another benefit is the higher throughput and lower fees compared to Ethereum. That is made possible thanks to moving most of the computation and storage load off-chain. ARB has a market capitalization of approximately $3.03 billion.

More about ARB: https://www.netcoins.com/ca/how-to-buy/arb/

