Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS Market is Expected to Reach $7.3 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.6 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $7.3 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The market growth is driven due to rising geriatric imaging volumes, increasing investments in the medical imaging industry, and technological improvements in diagnostic imaging modalities. However, data breaches possess a major concern.

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $4.6 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $7.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Modality, Deployment, Vendor type, Application, and End user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Increasing Medical Imaging Procedures and Large Imaging Data Silos Key Market Driver Growing demand for streamlined healthcare data management solutions

Based on deployment, the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market is segmented into cloud based, on-premises and hybrid. The on-premises segment held the largest market share in the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market in 2023, as healthcare facilities, especially larger institutions, often prioritize keeping patient data in-house. Moreover, on-premises deployment provides healthcare organizations with greater assurance of data availability, as they have direct oversight and management of their infrastructure. This level of reliability is essential for ensuring uninterrupted access to medical imaging data, which is crucial for timely patient care delivery and clinical decision-making.

Based on end user, the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals & clinics dominated the segment in 2023. The growth of this segment is attributed to strict regulations regarding patient data privacy and security. Moreover, hospitals and clinics often serve as referral centers for complex medical conditions, attracting patients from diverse geographic regions and medical specialties. As these end-users requires a comprehensive imaging solutions capable of managing a wide range of imaging modalities and supporting interdisciplinary collaboration among healthcare providers. Moreover, VNAs and PACS solutions offer hospitals and clinics the flexibility and scalability needed to integrate multiple imaging devices, vendor systems, and clinical applications seamlessly, enabling efficient data sharing and communication across departments and specialties.

The Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America holds the largest share of the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market in 2023 as this region has a robust healthcare infrastructure characterized by advanced technology adoption, high healthcare spending, and a strong regulatory framework conducive to digital health solutions. Moreover, increasing focus on interoperability, data exchange, and value-based care initiatives in North America impel healthcare providers to invest in the VNA and PACS solutions that support seamless integration with electronic health record (EHR) systems, radiology information systems (RIS), and other clinical applications.

Prominent Players of Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS Market

Hyland Software, Inc. (US)

Agfa-Gevaert Group. (Belgium)

Intelerad Medical Systems Inc (Canada)

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC. (US)

Merative (US)

Sectra AB (Sweden)

Siemens Healthcare Limited (Germany)

BridgeHead Software Ltd. (UK)

Canopy Partners. (US)

Novarad Corporation. (US)

POSTDICOM (Netherlands)

AdvaHealth Solutions Pte Ltd (Singapore)

CrelioHealth (India)

Medicasoft. (US)

Esaote SPA (Italy)

PaxeraHealth (US)

VISUS Health IT GmbH (Germany)

ASPYRA, LLC (US)

Dedalus S.p.A. (Italy)

SoftTeam Solutions Pvt Ltd. (India)

ARO Systems (Australia)

Central Data Networks (Australia)

ONEPACS (US)

and Among others

The study categorizes the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS Market based on platform, component, deployment, application, end user, at regional and global level.

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS Market, by Product type

VNA Department VNA Multi-Department VNA Multi-Site VNA

PACS Department PACS Multi-Department PACS Multi-Site PACS



Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS, by modality

CT

Mammography

MRI

Ultrasound

X-Rays

PET

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market, by deployment

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Hybrid Model

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market, by vendor type

Independent Vendor

Third-party Vendor

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market, by application

Cardiology

Orthopedic

Oncology

Neurology

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Other (Dental, Respiratory, Urology and Nephrology)

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market, by end-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others (Academic and Research Institutes)

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain RoE

Asia Pacific Japan China India RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Market Stakeholders:

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS Vendors

Government Bodies

Healthcare Service Providers

Clinical/Physician Centers

Healthcare Professionals

Health IT service Providers

Healthcare Associations/Institutes

Ambulatory Care Centers

Venture Capitalists

Distributors And Resellers

Maintenance And Support Service Providers

Integration Service Providers

Healthcare Payers

Advocacy Groups

Data Security and Privacy Experts

Investors And Financial Institutions

Industry Associations and Trade Groups

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market based on product type, modality, deployment, vendor type, application, end user, and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the market growth

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

To strategically analyze the market structure profile the key players of the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches and enhancements and investments, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, expansions, agreements, sales contracts, and alliances in the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market during the forecast period.

