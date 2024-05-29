ibex Wave iX Wins 2024 CRM Excellence Award for Powering Next-Gen Customer Experience

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that the ibex Wave iX AI-enabled CX solution suite has earned a 2024 CRM Excellence Award, presented by CUSTOMER magazine, for helping clients improve the customer experience.



“ibex is proud to win the CRM Excellence Award for the third year in a row,” said ibex CEO Bob Dechant. “Generative AI is changing CX, and ibex continues to lead the way with innovative AI-powered solutions that elevate the customer experience, drive performance excellence, and reduce the overall cost-to-serve for top brands around the world.”

ibex takes a solutions-driven approach to align with specific client needs and deliver real solutions for transformative outcomes. The ibex Wave iX team collaborates with top brands to deliver authentic digital transformation and advanced customer-facing self-service options for businesses of all sizes at every stage of their digital journey.

Based on hard data, the CRM Excellence Awards rely on facts and statistics demonstrating the improvements that the winner’s product has made in a client’s business. Winners were chosen on the basis of their product or service’s ability to help extend and expand the customer relationship to become all encompassing, covering the entire enterprise and the entire lifetime of the customer.

“The CRM Excellence Award honors ibex for being a true CRM partner to its customers and clients,” said Rich Tehrani, TMC’s CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief. “ibex has demonstrated to the editors of CUSTOMER magazine that ibex Wave iX improved the processes of their clients’ businesses by streamlining and facilitating the flow of information.”

About CUSTOMER

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 29 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its AI-powered Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Dan Burris

ibex

Daniel.Burris@ibex.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b0c1d51-25c2-4957-a44d-a93ce4f63816