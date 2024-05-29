Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Zion Utah Opens with a Splash

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jellystone Park in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment has announced that Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort Zion welcomed its first families on May 24. Located in Hurricane, Utah, the expansive luxury camping and glamping RV resort brings a new level of outdoor fun to the region. Located 30 minutes from Zion National Park, it is also close to the popular Sand Hollow State Park. It is two hours north of Las Vegas and four hours south of Salt Lake City.







The all-new, 53-acre resort keeps kids splashing and smiling all day. They can play in the water zone, which features two swimming pools, multiple giant water slides, a splashground with kiddie slides, and a lazy river. Or they can hang out at the man-made lake with its beach and challenging floating obstacle course that dares families to climb, slide, jump and balance.

After drying off from all the water fun, families can head to any of the location’s many planned activities or enjoy its jumping pillow, large playground, gem mining, or a number of sports courts and games. As the sun sets over the mountains, families will enjoy toasting s’mores and watching movies in the outdoor theater.

One warning: bear sightings are common, but these are the friendly types. Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, and Cindy Bear will be spotted frequently interacting with kids and adults alike so be sure to keep an eye on your pic-a-nic basket at all times.

The new Jellystone Park location is a true next generation outdoor family vacation destination. No need to worry about the desert heat as the resort features luxury glamping cabins with air-conditioning, kitchens and bathrooms, grills, fire rings, Wi-Fi and linens. Cabin sky decks provide breathtaking views of the surrounding sand dunes, canyons and mountains. RVers will enjoy pull-through and back-in sites. All have full hook-ups.

While Jellystone Park Zion is the perfect place to escape the pressures of daily life and create lifelong memories, resort wide Wi-Fi keeps guests connected and sharing their experiences with family and friends.

The Camp-Resort is being developed by Hurricane entrepreneur Scott Nielson, who previously owned one of the region’s largest RV dealerships. He said he was attracted to the Jellystone Park brand because of its focus on family outdoor entertainment. “Being a dad, I fell in love with the Jellystone Park concept after visiting locations around the country with my family,” he said. “No other brand offers families fun experiences and opportunities to create memories like Jellystone Park does,” he said. Nielson noted that his kids helped him make decisions on the location’s attractions, activities and even its street names.

The Jellystone Park Zion activities team has created a full calendar of themed weekends, which are an extremely popular part of the Jellystone Park experience.

With so many Americans considering their pets to be part of their families, Jellystone Park Zion offers pet-friendly accommodations and a dog agility course.

“We could not be more thrilled to have Scott bringing Jellystone Park to this part of the great American West,” said Rob Schutter, president of Camp Jellystone, which franchises the brand. “He is building a spectacular resort which families are going to love.”

Visit https://zionutahjellystonepark.com/ for additional information and to make reservations.

A limited number of preview tours, including complimentary accommodations, are available to qualified journalists, influencers and content creators.

Journalist inquiries: https://form.jotform.com/241486597315062

Influencers and content creators: https://www.campjellystone.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Yogi-Bears-Jellystone-Park-Influencer-Form-220407-FILL-IN.pdf

Multimedia here: https://www.campjellystone.com/pressroom/

About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on the biggest franchises, stories and characters from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGTE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. With best-in-class partners, WBDGTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera (s24)

Contacts:

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment

Lindsay Kiesel

Lindsay.Kiesel@wbd.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c00db34a-685b-4c33-9a4f-a66071fa5a02