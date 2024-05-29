Wyoming is Next for Fanatics Sportsbook

CHEYENNE, Wyo., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc, a global digital sports platform, launched the Fanatics Sportsbook today in Wyoming. Sports fans living in and visiting Wyoming will be able to download the Fanatics Sportsbook on iOS and Android and begin their Fanatics Sportsbook experience. The Fanatics Sportsbook is now available in twenty one states and approximately 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S.



The Fanatics Sportsbook makes being a fan easy with fast signup, easy betting, transparent withdrawals and is disrupting the sports betting industry with the following new features:

Building a better sportsbook: The Fanatics Sportsbook app was built natively on iOS and Android . The design, speed and quality of the navigation experience rival the sports betting apps in the market today that were not built specifically for iOS and Android.

The Fanatics Sportsbook app was built natively on and . The design, speed and quality of the navigation experience rival the sports betting apps in the market today that were not built specifically for iOS and Android. FanCash: Get up to 5% FanCash back on bets, win or lose. Every bet gets you closer to more rewards like team merchandise, bonus bets, and more.

Get up to 5% FanCash back on bets, win or lose. Every bet gets you closer to more rewards like team merchandise, bonus bets, and more. Discover: Get everything a customer cares about including marquee games, key stats and trending bets delivered straight to the Discover feed.

Get everything a customer cares about including marquee games, key stats and trending bets delivered straight to the Discover feed. Search: Find promos, bets, and trending topics all from the advanced search functionality. Bet directly from the search results and spend time enjoying the game, not looking for a bet.

Find promos, bets, and trending topics all from the advanced search functionality. Bet directly from the search results and spend time enjoying the game, not looking for a bet. Golf Upgrades: Fanatics Sportsbook now offers an enhanced live event center with shot-by-shot data, leaderboard tracking and course maps directly in the app.



To download images and videos of the Fanatics Sportsbook, visit the Fanatics Media Center , and for more news and information, follow us on the Fanatics Sportsbook social channels on X @FanaticsBook and on Instagram @FanaticsBook .

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., a global digital sports platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook is available to nearly 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S. in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Fanatics Casino is currently available online in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Fanatics Betting and Gaming operates nineteen retail locations including retail sportsbooks outside of Progressive Field and Nationwide Arena and the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at Commanders Field. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York with offices in Denver and Dublin, Ireland.

Contact: Kevin.Hennessy@betfanatics.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c222426d-9c0d-4f56-b2b7-a63f9291f926