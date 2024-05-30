Change of Company name and ticker symbol on Euronext Paris

Paris, 30 May 2024



Following the approval by the Combined Shareholders Meeting of the change of the Company’s name from ALD to Ayvens on 14 May 2024, the Company announces that as of 3 June 2024, its shares will be traded under ticker symbol “AYV” (instead of “ALD”) on Euronext Paris, with the ISIN and Euronext code remaining unchanged.

Debt securities issued by Ayvens may have their symbol modified as communicated by the relevant listing venues.



About Ayvens Ayvens is the leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We’ve been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. With more than 14,500 employees across 42 countries, 3.4 million

vehicles and the world’s largest multi-brand EV fleet,

we’re leveraging our unique position to lead the way to net zero and spearhead the digital transformation of the mobility sector. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD, becoming AYV from 3 June 2024). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens majority shareholder.



