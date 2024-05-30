Curium Announces First Commercial Doses in France of Pylclari® – an Innovative 18F-Psma Pet Tracer Indicated in Patients With Prostate Cancer

PARIS, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium, a world leader in nuclear medicine, today announced that earlier this month patients in France received the first doses of PYLCLARI® (INN: Piflufolastat (18F) also known as (18F)-DCFPyL) indicated for the detection of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positive lesions with positron emission tomography (PET) in patients with prostate cancer in the following clinical settings:



Primary staging of patients with high-risk prostate cancer prior to initial curative therapy

To localize recurrence of prostate cancer in patients with a suspected recurrence based on increasing serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels after primary treatment with curative intent

Today’s news follows earlier announcements by Curium of the first doses for Greece in November 2023, and for 2024 first doses for Italy in February, for the Netherlands in March, and for Germany in May.

Benoit Woessmer, PET Europe CEO at Curium commented, “We are extremely pleased with today’s news that PYLCLARI® is now available to patients with prostate cancer in France. As we continue to redefine the experience of cancer through our trusted legacy in nuclear medicine, the growing availability of PYLCLARI® in Europe is improving the choice of diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals available to physicians to better diagnose and monitor prostate cancer – ultimately for the benefit of patients with prostate cancer.”

In France, prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers among men with around 60,000 new cases diagnosed nationwide every year. PYLCLARI® is being produced in France at Curium’s facilities in Bordeaux, Lyon, Nancy, Marseille, Paris, and Tours.

For more information about PYLCLARI®: www.pylclari.com

In the U.S., Lantheus received approval for PYLARIFY® (Piflufolastat F 18 Injection) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2021. It is the #1 utilized PSMA PET agent in the U.S. market. The European rights were licensed by Curium from Progenics, a Lantheus company, in 2018.

About Curium

Curium is a world leader in nuclear medicine. We develop, manufacture, and distribute world-class radiopharmaceutical products to help patients around the globe. Our proven heritage combined with a pioneering approach are the hallmarks to deliver innovation, excellence, and unparalleled service.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium delivers SPECT, PET and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions for life-threatening diseases to over 14 million patients annually. The name ‘Curium’ honors the legacy of pioneering radioactive materials researchers Marie and Pierre Curie, after whom the radioactive element curium was named and emphasizes our focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com