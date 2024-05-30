Changes in organisational structure and management team of Telia Lietuva

The new organizational structure of the telecommunications company Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter "Telia Lietuva" or the Company) from 1 July 2024 will be supplemented by two new managers - Aurimas Žlibinas will head Enterprise (B2B) unit, and Vygintas Domarkas will be appointed as the Head of the newly created Digital Transformation unit. Both members of Telia Lietuva's management team were selected from the Company's internal candidates.

"One of the most important strategic goals of Telia Lietuva is to create a fully digital organization that would ensure the best experience and service quality for customers. As a result, we must complete a business transformation program, build even stronger data quality analytics, and increase sales and self-service capabilities. This includes both private and business customers. Therefore, I am proud that we have found the best leaders of business clients and digital transformation teams among our employees", says Giedrė Kaminskaitė-Salters, CEO of Telia Lietuva.

From 1 July 2024 a new Digital Transformation unit is being created within the organisational structure of Telia Lietuva, which will combine the current digitization, analytics and transformation teams. Vygintas Domarkas, who has been appointed to lead this unit, has been the Head of Strategic Commerce at Consumers (B2C) unit of Telia Finland for almost a year. Until then, he was the Head of Small Business Segment Management team at Telia Lietuva. Before working in Telia Company Group, V. Domarkas worked in different financial services and insurance companies.

Another change of managers is in Telia Lietuva's B2B unit, which will be headed by Aurimas Žlibinas. He has already temporary replaced in this position Daniel Karpovič, who is leaving the Company from 1 July 2024.

"Aurimas Žlibinas is taking over a very strong team of business clients, with whom he is determined to achieve even better sales and customer service results. The long-term experience of working with Telia Lietuva's biggest customers and the reputation that he has built up over the years both within the Company and among our most important partners will help him and his team to be extremely successful," notes Giedrė Kaminskaitė-Salters.

Aurimas Žlibinas started working for the Company back in 2004 and held various management positions for seventeen years. For the past seven years, he has worked with Telia Lietuva's key business clients - banks, retail, insurance, and logistics companies.

The Company’s Enterprise unit is responsible for almost 40 per cent ofTelia Lietuva’s total revenue.



Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt