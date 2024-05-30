Notification on transactions concluded by a person associated to a management body of Grigeo Group AB

Grigeo Group AB has received notifications on transactions in issuer's securities concluded by a legal entity associated to a management body of Grigeo Group AB (see attachments).
Tomas Jozonis
Chief Executive Officer
+370 5 243 58 01
Attachment
| Source: Grigeo Group AB Grigeo Group AB
Grigeo Group AB has received notifications on transactions in issuer's securities concluded by a legal entity associated to a management body of Grigeo Group AB (see attachments).
Tomas Jozonis
Chief Executive Officer
+370 5 243 58 01
Attachment