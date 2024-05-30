Change in significant shareholding

In accordance with § 186 of the Securities Market Act, Nordic Fibreboard AS informs the stock exchanges of a changes in its significant shareholding.

As a result of securities transactions on May 27, 2024, Joakim Johan Helenius acquired more than 50% ownership in Nordic Fibreboard AS.

On May 27, 2024, NFB Pärnu Holdings OÜ acquired 416,574 Nordic Fibreboard AS shares as a result of a voluntary takeover offer. After this transaction, NFB Pärnu Holdings OÜ, a company 100% owned by Joakim Johan Helenius, holds 2,166,709 Nordic Fibreboard AS shares, representing 48.16% of all Nordic Fibreboard AS shares. In addition, Joakim Johan Helenius directly owns 40,000 Nordic Fibreboard AS shares, which is 0.8891% of Nordic Fibreboard AS shares. Joakim Johan Helenius also owns 421,320 Nordic Fibreboard AS shares through the company Pärnu Holdings OÜ, which represents 9.3646% of all shares. Thus, Joakim Johan Helenius directly or indirectly owns a total of 58.41% of the shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS.

Enel Äkke

Member of Management Board

group@nordicfibreboard.com