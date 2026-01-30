Changes in the Management Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS

The Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS decided to elect Andrus Allikoja and Danel Hirbaum as new members of the Management Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS and Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ, whose mandates began on 29.01.2026. Andrus Allikoja will start as Chairman of the Management Board and CEO.

Andrus Allikoja is an experienced industrial company manager with nearly 30 years of experience in managing manufacturing companies. He has worked in leadership positions in several areas, including wood processing, furniture production, industrial steel doors and access systems, and food packaging.

Allikoja has successfully proven himself in managing both Estonian and international markets, including Eastern and Central Europe and Scandinavia. During his career, he has successfully built companies from scratch, successfully managed turnaround projects, and taken organizations to the next level of development.

At Trigon Capital, he leads the Ukrainian operations and is a member of the Supervisory Board of Fenestra AS. His career is characterized by strong management experience in manufacturing companies at both operational and strategic levels, supported by business management education and several professional further trainings.





Danel Hirbaum has long-term management and entrepreneurial experience in several fields, including banking, the concrete and building materials sector and the wood industry. He has previously worked in the window and door manufacturing sector, where he was responsible for sales and export development, focusing primarily on growing foreign markets.

Danel Hirbaum currently works as CEO and Chairman of the Board at Fenestra AS, a Trigon Group company. He has been involved in entrepreneurship since 2003 and has held board member and shareholder roles in several Estonian companies during this time.

In his previous work, he has combined practical management of production, supply chain and international sales with performance-based business development. At Nordic Fibreboard AS, he is responsible for the strategic leadership of sales. His diverse experience in the financial and industrial fields strengthens the company's management capabilities and supports the creation of value for both shareholders and partners

Neither Andrus Allikoja nor Danel Hirbaum currently own shares in Nordic Fibreboard AS.

The Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS has also decided to recall Enel Äkke from the Management Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS (including all subsidiaries of the group) as of 29.01.2026, in connection with the Supervisory Board's decision to grant his resignation.

The Management Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS will operate as two members as of 29.01.2026: Andrus Allikoja and Danel Hirbaum.



Andrus Allikoja

Nordic Fibreboard AS

Chairman of the Management Board