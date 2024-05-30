Expanse Studios (GMGI) Showcases Innovation at SiGMA Asia Philippines

LAS VEGAS and VALLETTA, Malta, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, a pioneering iGaming brand and a subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (Nasdaq: GMGI), is set to make a significant impact at SiGMA Asia, the leading gaming and tech event in Manila, Philippines.

From June 2 to June 5, 2024, Expanse Studios will welcome visitors at Booth BR601, showcasing its latest innovations in casino game development, so visitors will be able to experience the future of iGaming.

Asia’s Premier Gaming Conference

SiGMA Asia 2024 is the heartbeat of the gaming industry in Asia, bringing together over 20,000 delegates, including top government officials, seasoned C-level executives, and major influencers. The event is renowned for spearheading change and setting industry benchmarks, offering an unparalleled platform for networking and business growth.

Strategic Impact on Investor Relations

Participation in SiGMA Asia underscores the strategic importance of Expanse Studios within the Golden Matrix portfolio, highlighting its role in strengthening GMGI’s B2B segment and reducing dependency on third-party suppliers. This presence not only showcases Expanse Studios' capabilities but also reaffirms GMGI's commitment to innovation and self-reliance, enhancing investor confidence and showcasing the company's long-term growth potential in the competitive iGaming landscape.

What Expanse Studios Offers

At the core of Expanse Studios’ participation is its dynamic range of gaming products, which include:

Classic Slots: Combining traditional gameplay with modern visuals

Crash Games: Offering fast-paced, engaging experiences

Turn-Based Strategy Games: Merging strategic depth with iGaming fun

Traditional Card Games: Bringing classic table games to digital platforms

Each game is designed with cutting-edge graphics, immersive animations, and user-friendly mechanics, ensuring that Expanse Studios remains at the forefront of technology and player engagement.

About Expanse Studios

Founded in 2017, Expanse Studios has quickly established itself as a leader in the game development of the iGaming industry. With a focus on innovation, Expanse merges classic motifs with advanced design techniques, creating games that are both captivating and highly functional. Expanse Studios develops its extensive game portfolio to offer a seamless mobile-first experience, ensuring broad accessibility and appeal.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, headquartered in Las Vegas NV, is a prominent B2B and B2C gaming technology company that operates across multiple international markets. GMGI not only develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms but also manages MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico, RKings, a high-volume eCommerce site for competitions in authorized markets and Meridianbet, the B2B and B2C sports betting and online casino operator operating in Europe, Africa and Americas.

For more information or to schedule a meeting during SiGMA Asia, visit www.expanse.studio or contact contact@expanse.studio.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5cda711-068b-4229-b30d-4162fb62ac6b