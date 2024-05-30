ibex to Present at Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Limited (NASDAQ: IBEX)



What’s happening?

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ: IBEX) (“ibex”), a leading provider in global business process outsourcing and AI-powered end-to-end customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Bob Dechant is scheduled to present at the Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference and host 1x1 investor meetings.

When and where?

The presentation will take place on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 11:25 a.m. ET in New York City.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 29 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its AI-powered Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

IR Contact: Michael Darwal, EVP, Investor Relations, ibex, michael.darwal@ibex.co

Media Contact: Dan Burris, VP, Marketing and Communication, ibex, daniel.burris@ibex.co