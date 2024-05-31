AS Tallink Grupp: Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: AS H.T. Valuuta

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer

Name: Pant, Enn

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Name: Pant, Eve

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

_____________________________________

Transaction date: 22.05.2024

Venue: OTC

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100004466

Nature of the transaction: Sale of shares

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 120,000; Unit price: 0.72 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(2): Volume: 120,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.72 EUR









Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn

E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee