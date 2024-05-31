RaceTrac Ready for Predicted Busiest Hurricane Season Ever

Atlanta, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Atlantic hurricane season gets underway, RaceTrac, a convenience store leader, is ensuring its stores have ample provisions for guests in hurricane-prone areas.

Forecasters predict this hurricane season—which runs from June 1 to November 1—could yield a record 33 named storms. RaceTrac’s number one priority is always the safety of its team members and guests. Store preparations for tropical weather locations including Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina and Georgia were completed in April.

“While we always hope for the best, we must all prepare for the worst, and being unprepared is worse than the storm itself,” said Kelly Harrington, Director of Asset Protection, RaceTrac. “RaceTrac takes great pride in being there for our communities as a one-stop-shop for assorted foods, beverages and supplies when they need it most during sever weather events.”

RaceTrac is committed to helping its valued guests secure the supplies they need including:

Various fuel options

Bottled water

Hot food items: Pizza, breakfast and hot dogs (if power is available in the store)

Non-perishable packaged food, snack food and juices

Meal supplies: Paper plates, paper towels and plastic utensils

Over-the-counter medicines, pain relief and first aid

Toiletries: Hygiene items, moisture wipes and sanitizer

Batteries

RaceTrac’s community focused support during an active hurricane event includes providing free dispensed beverages to power crews in addition to police and first responders. Additionally, RaceTrac’s wholly owned fuel transporter, Energy Dispatch, activates its emergency response team to deliver fuel to impacted areas. RaceTrac’s “Dedicated Fuel Pump” program for first responders and power crews will also see significant upgrades in 2024 with enhanced visibility and directional signage.

RaceTrac operates over 580 convenience store locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee under the mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable.

In the event of a hurricane threat, RaceTrac stores will remain open to serve customers unless conditions become unsafe, or officials mandate an evacuation. Our guests can keep up to date with news about store operations by visiting RaceTrac.com and stay connected on social via Facebook , X and Instagram . Also, sign up for RaceTrac Rewards to receive operations alerts and exclusive new member offers and start seeing the savings roll in.

About RaceTrac

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 580 convenience store locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee. While operating under its mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable, RaceTrac stores offer guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including Swirl World frozen desserts, freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee and competitively priced fuel.

