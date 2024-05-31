Inuvo CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Maxim Group TMT Conference on June 5, 2024

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Maxim Group Virtual TMT Conference.

Richard Howe, CEO of Inuvo will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET with Maxim’s Senior Research Analyst, Jack Vander Aarde.

The fireside chat will be available for webcast by registering at https://m-vest.com/events/tmt-06042024.

Maxim 2024 Virtual Tech Conference



Charting the Course: Navigating the Intersection of TMT and Business in the AI era.

The continuous evolution of technology is paving the way for groundbreaking applications in the technology sector. In the first installment of the 2024 Virtual Tech Conference, Maxim Group dives deep into how companies are leveraging new technologies such as AI and computer vision to unlock new opportunities, spanning from semiconductor innovations to fintech breakthroughs. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of emerging growth companies with a strong focus on AI.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in Inuvo, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as filed on February 29, 2024, and our other filings with the SEC. Additionally, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends, and uncertainties including the continued impact of Covid-19 on Inuvo’s business and operations. Inuvo cannot provide assurances that the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based will prove to have been correct. Should one of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Inuvo does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Inuvo further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by a fourth party regarding the subject matter of this press release. The information, which appears on our websites and our social media platforms is not part of this press release.

