Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, June 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.



WideOpenWest shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750 or (888) 715 – 1740, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at:

https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/wideopenwest/ .

Since November 2023, shares of WideOpenWest’s common stock have declined in value from a trading price of over $7.50 per share to a current trading price of approximately $5.00 per share, a decline of over 33% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether WideOpenWest and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the company’s shareholders.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation, and has aided in the recovery of over $300 million for defrauded investors since 2020. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(888) 715 – 1740

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.