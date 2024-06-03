Flash News: OKX Announces Enhancements to Portfolio Margin Mode to Optimize Trading Experience

NASSAU, the Bahamas, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 3, 2024.



OKX Announces Enhancements to Portfolio Margin Mode to Optimize Trading Experience

OKX has announced new enhancements to its portfolio margin mode to further optimize the trading experience for its customers. These updates are set to go live at 4:00 AM (UTC) on June 5, 2024.



The update includes richer offset structure types, offering users more flexibility. Spot orders will be incorporated into the derivatives offset system, distinct from spot assets. This update will enable the addition of offset structures for spot and derivatives orders, potentially reducing the margin in use significantly.



Traders will also be able to customize the number of spot assets included in the derivatives offset structure, providing greater flexibility for spot offset quantity adjustments.



The new features also aim to deliver more precise numerical calculations. OKX will conduct more accurate measurements for spot assets within the derivatives margin system and adjust the handling of spot assets during liquidations. With the new changes, OKX will include the measurement of basis risk between spot assets/orders and derivatives positions/orders in the MMR calculation.



Alongside these enhancements, OKX is expanding the spot offsetting function to all margin modes, including USDT/USDC/Crypto modes, supporting offsetting between spot assets and their corresponding USDC-margined risk units.

Further details on the new enhancements can be found here.



