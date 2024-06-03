Havila Shipping ASA: Extension of contract with Reach Subsea for the IMR vessel Havila Subsea

Havila Shipping has agreed with Reach Subsea to extend the contract for the IMR vessel Havila Subsea.
Existing contract ends at the end of 2024.  The contract extension is for a firm period of 3 year, with 2 one year options.

The contract extension is on market terms and includes also improved terms valid from 1. June 2024

