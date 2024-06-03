West Africa Gold Mining Report 2024-2030, Featuring AngloGold Ashanti, Endeavour Mining, Newmont Corp, Gold Fields, Barrick Gold and B2 Gold

Dublin, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "West Africa Gold Mining to 2030 (2024 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the West Africa Gold industry in 22024. It provides historical and forecast data on gold production, production by company, production by country, reserves by country and world gold prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global gold industry. It further profiles major gold producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.
Collective gold production in Ghana, Mali, Republic of Guinea and Burkina Faso decreased by an estimated -0.3% in 2023, but is projected to grow by 2.6% to 11.83 million ounces (moz) in 2024. Ghana will be the largest contributor towards this growth, followed by the Republic of Guinea. Collective output from these two countries is forecast to increase from 6.7moz in 2023 to 7.3moz in 2024 - an 8.4% increase.
In contrast, output from Mali and Burkina Faso is expected to decline by a collective 5.5% to 4.56moz in 2024. Meanwhile, gold production from Ivory Coast, Niger, Liberia, Senegal, and Sierra Leone, all emerging markets, is expected to grow by 6.2% to 4.67moz in 2024, after an estimated 0.9% growth in 2023.
Looking ahead, gold production from the four major markets over the forecast period (2025-2030), is expected to decline at a CAGR of -1.5% to nearly 12.0moz, linked to schedules closures, mainly in Burkina Faso. In contract, production from the emerging markets is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.1% to 5.65moz with key contributions from Ivory Coast and Niger. Overall, political instability and unregulated illegal mining are some of the key barriers that are expected to impair West Africa's gold mining in the coming years.
Report Scope
- The report contains an overview of the West Africa (Ghana, Mali, Burkina Faso, Republic of Guinea, Ivory Coast, Niger, Liberia, Senegal and Sierra Leone) gold mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the West Africa gold mining industry.
- It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, competitive landscape, major operating mines, major exploration, and development projects.
Reasons to Buy
- To gain an understanding of the West Africa gold mining industry, relevant driving factors
- To understand historical and forecast trend on West Africa (Ghana, Mali, Burkina Faso, Republic of Guinea, Ivory Coast, Niger, Liberia, Senegal and Sierra Leone) gold production
- To identify key players in the West Africa gold mining industry
- To identify major active, exploration and development projects by region
- To identify taxes and royalties in Ghana, Burkina Faso and Mali
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Gold reserves
- West Africa gold production
- Gold prices
- Major active mines
- Major development projects
- Major exploration projects
- Demand
- Competitive landscape
- Taxes and royalties - Ghana
- Taxes and royalties - Burkina Faso
- Taxes and royalties - Mali
Company Coverage:
- AngloGold Ashanti Ltd
- Endeavour Mining Corp
- Newmont Corp
- Gold Fields Limited
- Barrick Gold
- B2 Gold
