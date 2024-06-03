Global Advanced Barrier Packaging Industry Report 2024 - Evolving Regulatory Landscape Around Packaging Presents Key Opportunities

Dublin, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Advanced Barrier Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report explores innovations in barrier packaging, identifying key innovation trends and analyzing the competitive positions of key suppliers.



Advanced barrier packaging refers to innovations aimed at improving the barrier properties of packaging. It is a key focus of R&D at present among packaging companies. Barrier materials such as aqueous coatings protect the packaged good from spoilage, contamination, and degradation due to excessive exposure to oxygen, sunlight, moisture and so on. Improved barrier properties help consumers, retailers, and manufacturers by improving product hygiene, extending shelf life, and making distribution easier by extending storage times due to less spoilage.



Key Market Insights:

Sustainability and product hygiene are driving innovations in barrier packaging.

Barrier packaging protects items from spoilage and can also improve sustainable credentials by enabling material substitutions and increasing recyclable content and overall recyclability.

An evolving regulatory landscape around packaging presents opportunities and challenges.

Company Coverage:

Upfield

Tiger Brands

Conagra Brands

UPM Kymenne

Amcor

Suzhou Haishun Packaging

Kuraray

Tetra Pak

SIG Combibloc

Toppan

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Consumer Drivers

Regulatory Drivers

Market Outlook

Innovations

Supplier case studies

Takeaways

