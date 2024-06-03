Western Europe Mass Affluent Banking Industry - Despite the Digitization of Retail Banking, Western European Mass Affluent Consumers Generally Still Hold a Strong Preference for Traditional Banks

Dublin, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Affluent Banking in Western Europe 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes Western Europe's mass affluent market, including overall mass affluent market size (number of individuals) and their distribution in the region. The report provides analysis of the factors driving affluence and examines mass affluent individuals' financial goals, banking patterns, investment preferences, and insurance preferences. The report also covers the region's competitor benchmarking and case studies.



Based on the consumer profiles covered in this report, a few general results can be gleaned. For example, most customers conduct their banking digitally either on a mobile app or on a provider's website. Despite the digitization of retail banking and new challenger entrants, Western European mass affluent consumers generally still hold a reasonably strong preference for traditional banks.

This report provides crucial insights into the behaviors of mass affluent customers, empowering banks to tailor their offerings effectively. By leveraging data on market sizes and growth projections for Western European markets, banks can strategically attract and cater to this lucrative demographic, enhancing their competitiveness and profitability.



Report Scope

The future growth rate of the mass affluent in this region will slow significantly compared to its historical growth.

Mass affluent customers still prefer to use traditional banks the most for any banking product.

Customers in this region are not sold on the idea of paying for a premium current account. Banks need to do more in order to make themselves more attractive to customers in order to cross-sell more products and services.

Key Benefits

Understand how consumer preferences vary between different customer demographics.

Access the latest consumer survey data on channel behavior, provider preferences, and product holdings.

Identify the areas for improvement that matter to particular consumers.

Benefit from the provision of actionable steps that can help your business target specific customer profiles.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Understanding the Mass Affluent

Banking

Investment Preferences

Competitor Benchmarking

