Western Europe Mass Affluent Banking Industry - Despite the Digitization of Retail Banking, Western European Mass Affluent Consumers Generally Still Hold a Strong Preference for Traditional Banks

Dublin, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Affluent Banking in Western Europe 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes Western Europe's mass affluent market, including overall mass affluent market size (number of individuals) and their distribution in the region. The report provides analysis of the factors driving affluence and examines mass affluent individuals' financial goals, banking patterns, investment preferences, and insurance preferences. The report also covers the region's competitor benchmarking and case studies.
Based on the consumer profiles covered in this report, a few general results can be gleaned. For example, most customers conduct their banking digitally either on a mobile app or on a provider's website. Despite the digitization of retail banking and new challenger entrants, Western European mass affluent consumers generally still hold a reasonably strong preference for traditional banks.
This report provides crucial insights into the behaviors of mass affluent customers, empowering banks to tailor their offerings effectively. By leveraging data on market sizes and growth projections for Western European markets, banks can strategically attract and cater to this lucrative demographic, enhancing their competitiveness and profitability.
Report Scope
- The future growth rate of the mass affluent in this region will slow significantly compared to its historical growth.
- Mass affluent customers still prefer to use traditional banks the most for any banking product.
- Customers in this region are not sold on the idea of paying for a premium current account. Banks need to do more in order to make themselves more attractive to customers in order to cross-sell more products and services.
Key Benefits
- Understand how consumer preferences vary between different customer demographics.
- Access the latest consumer survey data on channel behavior, provider preferences, and product holdings.
- Identify the areas for improvement that matter to particular consumers.
- Benefit from the provision of actionable steps that can help your business target specific customer profiles.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Understanding the Mass Affluent
- Banking
- Investment Preferences
- Competitor Benchmarking
Company Coverage:
- BNP Paribas
- Belfius
- Argenta
- KBC Bank
- ING
- AXA
- bpost
- Crelan
- CBC Banque
- Keytrade
- Credit Agricole
- Caisse d'Epargne
- La Banque Postale
- Credit Mutuel - CIC
- BNP Paribas
- Societe Generale
- Banque Populaire
- LCL (Credit Lyonnais)
- Boursorama
- Sparkassen
- Volksbanken Raiffeisenbanken
- Commerzbank
- Postbank
- Deutsche Bank
- Deutsche Kreditbank (DKB)
- Comdirect
- Targobank
- Advanzia Bank
- Baden-Wurttembergische Bank
- Intesa Sanpaolo
- UniCredit
- Poste Italiane
- Banca Mediolanum
- BNL
- Banca di Credito Cooperativo
- Fineco
- Banca Sella
- Banca Popolare di Milano
- Rabobank
- ABN Amro
- ASN Bank
- SNS Bank
- DHB Bank
- bunq
- Knab
- BBVA
- La Caixa
- Caixabank
- Santander
- Banco Sabadell
- Bankinter
- Openbank
- Abanca
- Unicaja
- BB Kutxa
- Kutxabank
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nu13jf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.