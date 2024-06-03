NetBet Launches Industry’s First AI-Powered Bet Assistant

LONDON, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Sport - a renowned online sports betting operator - is thrilled to announce the launch of their Bet AI Assistant, the first AI-powered betting assistant in the industry. Developed in-house by NetBet's machine learning and AI teams, Bet AI Assistant represents a groundbreaking innovation designed to enhance user experience and streamline the betting process.



Already known for their simple-to-use product that provides a straightforward and engaging betting experience, NetBet's pioneering tool marks a significant milestone in the betting industry that promises to transform how users engage with betting platforms.

The Bet AI Assistant is equipped with a range of features tailored to provide users with a seamless and intuitive betting experience. These include:

Comprehensive Information Access : Users can effortlessly check betting rules, search for match/event information, view betting odds, plus much more.

Bet Placement Assistance : The assistant helps users place their bets, integrating data from multiple sources to deliver accurate and up-to-date information.

: The assistant helps users place their bets, integrating data from multiple sources to deliver accurate and up-to-date information. Data-Driven Insights: By connecting NetBet's extensive sports data to the OpenAI API using a Retrieval Augmented Generation approach, Bet AI can select the most relevant data for any given query.



To provide players with the best betting experience possible, NetBet's Bet AI Assistant leverages advanced NLP capabilities to interact with users in natural language. Whether users ask, "Who are Manchester City playing next?" or seek more complex information, the Bet AI Assistant interprets these queries and provides insightful, coherent responses in real time, making it highly intuitive and user-friendly.

The new tool also has revolutionary responsible gaming features. Bet AI Assistant promotes responsible gaming and can identify if a user shows signs of distress. When this happens, the assistant recommends seeking advice or human interaction, providing a link to the contact page.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce our Bet AI Assistant to the World," said Marcel Prioteasa, CEO at NetBet. "This assistant not only simplifies the betting process but also aligns with our commitment to responsible gaming. We believe Bet AI represents the future of betting, combining advanced AI technology with user-centric design."

NetBet's Bet AI Assistant is now live in the UK and Ireland, with additional markets soon to follow.

For inquiries and more information about the Bet AI Assistant, please contact: press@netbet.co.uk

About NetBet

NetBet is a leading online betting company committed to providing a safe, secure, and enjoyable betting experience. With a focus on innovation and user satisfaction, NetBet continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the betting industry. For more information visit: https://sport.netbet.co.uk/

This is a real money gambling site.

Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Visit BeGambleAware.org for more information.

You must be 18 or over and registered with NetBet to participate in any betting activity.