Global Food & Grocery Retailing Industry Outlook 2024 - Online Penetration is Forecast to Rise by 0.3ppts to 6.7% in 2024, with 9% Growth in the Online Food & Grocery Market to Reach $755 Billion

This report provides an overview of the Global Food & Grocery Retailing which includes analysis, drivers, inhibitors, market forecasts, brands and trends in the Global Food & Grocery Market 2023-2028
The global food & grocery sector is forecast to experience a slowdown in 2024, with growth projected at 3.9% versus 4.3% in 2023, attributed to persistent food inflation and macroeconomic challenges. Online penetration is expected to rise by 0.3ppts to 6.7% in 2024, with 9% growth in the global online food & grocery market to reach $755 billion, driven by ongoing investments in retailers' digital strategies. Consumers prioritize value for money, quality, and price when making food & grocery purchases, as 79.9%, 78.4%, and 77.5% of consumers across key markets stated these factors as influential drivers while making purchases.
Report Scope
- Food inflation and disruptions to supply will slow down 2024 growth
- Online penetration is expected to grow in 2024, driven by continued investment in digitalization
- Retailers should broaden their own-brand ranges to cater to price-conscious consumers
Key Topics Covered:
01. Executive Summary
02. Key Trends in the Global Food & Grocery Market
- Drivers and inhibitors
- Key Trends
- Strategies for success
03. Global Market Size with Forecasts to 2028
04. Regional Performance with Forecasts to 2028
05. Category Performance with Forecasts to 2028
06. Key Players: Market Shares and Brand Profiles
- Top 10 retailers 2022 & 2023
- Retailers in Focus: Carrefour
- Retailers in Focus: Walmart
- Retailers in Focus: Ahold Delhaize
- Retailers in Focus: Seven & I
- Retailers in Focus: Woolworths
- Retailers to Watch
07. Consumers
