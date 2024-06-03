Global Food & Grocery Retailing Industry Outlook 2024 - Online Penetration is Forecast to Rise by 0.3ppts to 6.7% in 2024, with 9% Growth in the Online Food & Grocery Market to Reach $755 Billion

Dublin, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sector Series: Food & Grocery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the Global Food & Grocery Retailing which includes analysis, drivers, inhibitors, market forecasts, brands and trends in the Global Food & Grocery Market 2023-2028



The global food & grocery sector is forecast to experience a slowdown in 2024, with growth projected at 3.9% versus 4.3% in 2023, attributed to persistent food inflation and macroeconomic challenges. Online penetration is expected to rise by 0.3ppts to 6.7% in 2024, with 9% growth in the global online food & grocery market to reach $755 billion, driven by ongoing investments in retailers' digital strategies. Consumers prioritize value for money, quality, and price when making food & grocery purchases, as 79.9%, 78.4%, and 77.5% of consumers across key markets stated these factors as influential drivers while making purchases.



Report Scope

Food inflation and disruptions to supply will slow down 2024 growth

Online penetration is expected to grow in 2024, driven by continued investment in digitalization

Retailers should broaden their own-brand ranges to cater to price-conscious consumers

Company Coverage:

Dufry(Avolta)

China Duty free Group

Lotte Duty Free

Lagardere Travel Retail

Duty Free Americas

Gebr Heinemann

DFS

Dubai Duty Free

Aer Rianta International

King Power International

Key Topics Covered:



01. Executive Summary



02. Key Trends in the Global Food & Grocery Market

Drivers and inhibitors

Key Trends

Strategies for success

03. Global Market Size with Forecasts to 2028



04. Regional Performance with Forecasts to 2028



05. Category Performance with Forecasts to 2028



06. Key Players: Market Shares and Brand Profiles

Top 10 retailers 2022 & 2023

Retailers in Focus: Carrefour

Retailers in Focus: Walmart

Retailers in Focus: Ahold Delhaize

Retailers in Focus: Seven & I

Retailers in Focus: Woolworths

Retailers to Watch

07. Consumers

