Global A2P Messaging Market Report 2024-2029: A $84.8 Billion Market by 2029 - Increase in Adoption of A2P SMS by OTT Players to Drive Revenue for MNOs

The global A2P messaging market size is projected to grow from USD 73.1 billion in 2024 to USD 84.8 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Urbanization leads to increased connectivity and smartphone usage, which in turn drives the demand for A2P messaging services as businesses target urban populations with their services and promotions.







By SMS traffic, the international segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Globally, SMS messaging is expanding as enterprises seek to engage customers worldwide through convenient channels. Multi-country SMS traffic, routed internationally via Signaling System 7 (SS7) connectivity, although lower in volume, yields substantial revenue. The rising demand for multi-country A2P traffic, driven by applications like two-factor authentication, finds particular use in industries such as travel, IT, and telecommunications. Alongside, ensuring SMS delivery quality and guarding against improper monetization of A2P traffic are growing concerns, prompting enterprises to employ SMS firewalls for effective monetization. Notably, the Asia Pacific region, with its vast mobile subscriber base, stands out as a significant generator of international traffic, solidifying its position in the global SMS landscape.



By communication channel, the SMS segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.



This includes circuit-switched SMS/MMS messages that are generated and terminated on operators' networks. A2P messaging, utilizing SMS as its primary channel, has become integral for businesses across diverse sectors. Its versatility enables a wide array of applications, from essential notifications like appointment reminders and delivery updates to critical functions such as authentication through one-time passwords. Marketing and promotional campaigns leverage A2P SMS for reaching customers effectively, while alerts for emergencies or system downtimes ensure timely communication. Additionally, SMS facilitates customer service interactions, surveys, and internal communications, streamlining processes and enhancing engagement. Its simplicity and widespread accessibility make SMS A2P messaging a cornerstone of modern communication strategies, bridging the gap between businesses and their audience with immediacy and efficiency.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The A2P messaging market in the Asia Pacific region is undergoing significant advancements and has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest market share in the A2P messaging market during the forecast period. The A2P messaging market in Asia Pacific is thriving, fueled by the region's immense mobile subscriber base and rapid technological advancements. Businesses across various sectors, including BFSI, retail & eCommerce, and travel & hospitality, leverage A2P messaging for transactional notifications, marketing campaigns, customer support, and authentication purposes.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (rapid technological advancements, growing number of mobile subscribers to fuel A2P messaging, growing use of A2P messaging among customer-centric industries), restraints (regulatory constraints, stringent government regulations and policies), opportunities (rise in application usage, growing trend of mobile marketing via messaging, increased adoption of A2P SMS by OTT players to drive revenue for MNOs), and challenges (messaging channel fragmentation, increasing messaging frauds and security concerns, difficulty in maximizing monetization of A2P messaging).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the A2P messaging market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the A2P messaging market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the A2P messaging market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players such as AT&T (US), China Mobile (China), Sinch (Sweden), Twilio (US), Infobip (UK), Vonage (US), Orange (France), Comviva (India), Route Mobile (India), BICS (Belgium), Monty Mobile (UK), Tata Communications (India), Syniverse (US), Tyntec (UK), Soprano Design (Australia), Genesys (US), Clickatell (US), CEQUENS (Egypt), MSG91 (India), Plivo (US), Mitto (Switzerland), Bird (Netherlands), Telewhale (Cyprus), EnableX.io (Singapore), TextUs (US), Voxvalley (Singapore).

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 245 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $73.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $84.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

A2P Messaging Market, 2022-2029 (USD Million)

A2P Messaging Market: Regional Share, 2024

Premium Insights

Brief Overview of A2P Messaging Market -Growing Trend of Mobile Marketing Via Messaging to Act as Opportunity in A2P Messaging Market

North America: A2P Messaging Market, by Offering and Country -A2P Messaging Services and US to Account for Respective Larger Shares North American Market

Asia-Pacific: A2P Messaging Market, by Offering and Top Three Countries -A2P Messaging Services and China to Account for Respective Larger Shares of Asia-Pacific Market

A2P Messaging Market, by Application -Authentication Services to be Largest Application of A2P Messaging in 2024

A2P Messaging Market, by End-user - BFSIto Account for Largest Shares Among All End-users of A2P Messaging in 2024

Market Overview and Industry Trends

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid Technological Advancements

Growing Number of Mobile Subscribers

Rise in Use of A2P Messaging Among Customer-Centric Industries

Restraints

Regulatory Constraints

Stringent Government Regulations and Policies

Opportunities

Rise in Application Usage

Growth in Trend of Mobile Marketing Via Messaging

Increase in Adoption of A2P SMS by OTT Players to Drive Revenue for MNOs

Challenges

Messaging Channel Fragmentation

Increase in Messaging Frauds and Security Concerns

Difficulty in Maximizing Monetization of A2P Messaging

Industry Trends

Brief History of A2P Messaging Market

Disruptions Impacting Buyers/Customers in A2P Messaging Market

Pricing Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem/Market Map

Key Technologies Internet of Things (IoT) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Analytics

Adjacent Technologies SMS Gateways APIs

Complementary Technologies Rich Communication Services (RCS) Mobile Wallet Integration



Case Studies

Razorpay Used MSG91's System for Efficient Real-Time Customer Communication

Textlocal Helped Tastecard Increase Membership Purchases

Infobip Helped Mrspeedy Scale and Work Efficiently When Remote

Allo Used GMS to Improve Promo Campaign Conversion Rate

Sinch Helped Mobicom Increase International Messaging with Enhanced A2P Traffic

Parfym.SE Used Sinch to Personalize Messages to Stand Out Among Promotions

Companies Featured

AT&T

China Mobile

Sinch

Twilio

Infobip

Vonage

Orange

Comviva

Route Mobile

BICS

Monty Mobile

Tata Communications

Syniverse

tyntec

Soprano Design

Genesys

Clickatell

CEQUENS

MSG91

Plivo

Mitto

Bird

TeleWhale

EnableX.io

TextUs

Voxvalley

