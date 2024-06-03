Global Micro-inverter Market Forecast Report 2024-2029, with Case Studies of Vine Fresh Produce Ltd, Enphase Energy, Hoymiles, Haleakala Solar and Pivot Energy

Dublin, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Micro-inverter Market by Offering, Communication Technology (Wired, Wireless), Type (Single Phase, Three Phase), Power Rating (Below 250 W, Between 250 & 500 W, Above 500 W), Connection Type, Sales Channel, Application - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global micro-inverter market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period. Reduced costs of solar energy systems, technical advantages over conventional inverter, and increasing energy prices. These trends are leading to the growth of the micro-inverter market.







Single phase is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Single Phase segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the micro-inverter market. Compact and well-suited for residential and commercial applications, single-phase micro-inverters are particularly effective in electricity transmission within the residential segment. Notably, countries like the United States, Australia, and the European Union are increasingly embracing the adoption of single-phase micro-inverters. Additionally, key industry players such as Enphase Energy and Altenergy Power Systems provide a range of single-phase micro-inverter options to cater to the growing demand in the market.



Power rating between 250 and 500 W segment is dominating the micro-inverter market



The power rating between 250 and 500 W segment is dominating the micro-inverter market. This power range proves particularly well-suited for residential installations and small to medium-sized commercial setups. Given that many solar panels intended for residential use fall within this power rating category, micro-inverters in this segment are considered ideal for home solar systems. Moreover, they efficiently support the power outputs of moderately sized commercial installations. The diverse applications within this power rating range contribute significantly to micro-inverters' growth between 250W and 500W.



The US is projected to dominate the North American region for the micro-inverter market



The US has experienced significant growth in solar installations, driven by a combination of government incentives, falling solar panel prices, and increasing environmental awareness. As solar installations expand, the demand for microinverters, especially in residential and small commercial applications, has risen. Moreover, the residential solar market in the US has seen substantial growth. Microinverters are particularly well-suited for residential installations because they offer individual panel optimization, scalability, and ease of installation benefits. These factors collectively serve as pivotal drivers for the expansion of the micro-inverter market within the country.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing investments in solar energy, Technical advantages over conventional solar inverters, Increasing energy Prices contributing towards installations of solar panels, Rising energy demand is fueling the growth of microinverters), restraints (Limited Power Handling Capacity, High installations and maintenance costs), opportunities (Government incentives and policies for renewable energy, Corporate sustainability initiatives by businesses), and challenges (Complexity during the installations, Safety risks associated with high DC voltages) influencing the growth of the micro-inverter market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the micro-inverter market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the micro-inverter market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the micro-inverter market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Enphase Energy (US), Altenergy Power Systems (US), Hoymiles (China), Ningbo Deye Inverter Technology Co Ltd (China), Chilicon Power LLC (US), AEconversion GmbH & CO. KG (Germany), Envertech (China), ZJBENY (China), Bluesun Solar Co., Ltd. (China), and Solar Panels Plus (US) among others in the micro-inverter market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $14.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Single-Phase Micro-Inverters to Account for Larger Market Share in 2024

Micro-Inverters with Power Ratings Between 250 and 500 W to Record Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Residential Applications to Exhibit Highest CAGR in Micro-Inverter Market from 2024 to 2029

Asia-Pacific to be Fastest-Growing Market for Micro-Inverters During Forecast Period

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Micro-Inverter Market - Government Subsidies and Incentives for Renewable Energy to Fuel Demand for Micro-Inverters in Coming Years

Micro-Inverter Market, by Connection Type - Grid-Tied Segment to Exhibit Faster Growth Rate in Micro-Inverter Market During Forecast Period

Micro-Inverter Market, by Communication Technology - Wired Segment Dominated Micro-Inverter Market in 2023

Micro-Inverter Market, by Application and Region - Residential Segment and North America to be Largest Market Shareholders in 2029

Micro-Inverter Market, by Region - India to Register Highest CAGR in Global Micro-Inverter Market Between 2024 and 2029

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Escalating Influx of Investments in Solar Energy

Rising Preference for Technologically Advanced Solar Inverters Over Conventional Ones

Increasing Solar Panel Installations due to Surge in Energy Prices

Rising Energy Demand

Restraints

Complex Micro-Inverter Installation Process

Safety Concerns for High DC Voltages in Micro-Inverters

Opportunities

Government Incentives and Policies Encouraging Adoption of Renewable Energy

Corporate Sustainability Initiatives by Businesses

Challenges

Limited Power Handling Capacity of Micro-Inverters

Case Study Analysis

Vine Fresh Produce Ltd. Installed Micro-Inverters by Enphase Energy to Power Rooftop Solar Systems

Pharmacare Limited Deployed Micro-Inverters from Hoymiles in Solar Power Installation Project

Haleakala Solar in Hawaii Installed Enphase Energy's Micro-Inverters That Remain Functional in Harsh Environmental Conditions

Convergence Energy Chose Enphase Energy's Micro-Inverters for Rooftop Installations to Meet Energy Demand

Pivot Energy Installed Enphase Energy's Micro-Inverters in Busch Stadium to Reduce Energy Consumption

Companies Profiled

Enphase Energy

Altenergy Power System Inc.

Hoymiles

Ningbo Deye Inverter Technology Co. Ltd.

Chilicon Power, LLC.

Aeconversion GmbH & Co. KG.

Envertech

Zjbeny

Bluesun Solar Co. Ltd

Solar Panels Plus

Northern Electric Power Technology Inc.

Sparq Systems

U R Energy

Leadsolar Energy

Grace Renewable Energy

Zhejiang Sandi Electric Co. Ltd

Sunrover Power Co. Ltd

Yotta Energy

Crystal Solar Energy

Huayu(Ningbo)New Energy Technologies Co. Ltd.

Chisageess

Tsuness Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Wocor Poweray Technology Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Austa Solar Tech Co. Ltd.

Sunsights Energy Llp





